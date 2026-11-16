A virtual event was held Nov. 12, 2026, featuring faculty from the University of Illinois Springfield. The panel discussed the recent midterm election results and what to look for in the future.

The event included:

Dr. Isabel Skinner, Associate Professor in the UIS School of Politics and International Affairs

Dr. John Transue, Associate Professor in the UIS School of Politics and International Affairs

Dr. Matt Geras, Associate Professor in the UIS School of Politics and International Affairs

Dr. Alan Simmons, Research Director of the UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership

Host Sean Crawford, NPR Illinois News Director