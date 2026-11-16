St. Louis' latest bid to one-up Chicago called for a prayer, a countdown and a collective push against the Gateway Arch.

At exactly 12:07 p.m. Sunday, a group of St. Louis-area residents braced against the monument and tried to move it "seven inches to the left" as puzzled National Park Service rangers and passersby looked on.

A week earlier, hundreds of Chicagoans gathered in Millennium Park after an anonymous flyer asked for help pushing Cloud Gate, the sculpture better known as "The Bean," seven inches to the left at 12:47 p.m.

The 110-ton sculpture never budged, Block Club Chicago reported . Despite social media rumors, there was also no man trapped underneath that sculpture who needed to be rescued.

"Chicago couldn't do it," said Kyle Mrotek, of Affton. "We got to show them up. Show them the better city — it's us."

The effort added another chapter to the long rivalry between the Gateway to the West and the Windy City, one that has played out through Major League Baseball and even falsified population counts . In 1870, an inflated census count helped St. Louis claim it was larger than Chicago.

St. Louis' take on the challenge took shape after Megan Estopare, with STL Ain't Bad, posted a riff on the Chicago flyer with a confident declaration: "I just feel like we're stronger than Chicago." The post drew more than 21,000 reactions on Instagram over the past week.

Meghan McCabe, of the city's Soulard neighborhood, was joined by friends in the effort. "We're here to unite for the memes," she said. "Together we can make the Gateway even a little bit more south."

Yovani Carrillo, of Benton Park, opened the Sunday gathering with a nondenominational prayer asking for the community's strength to complete the monumental feat. He described the effort as a chance to "rally around a good cause, like one-upping Chicago."

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Yovani Carrillo, of St. Louis' Benton Park neighborhood, leads a nondenominational prayer on Sunday at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis. Carrillo opened the joke event by asking for strength to help the community push the monument "seven inches to the left."

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis residents press against the Gateway Arch in an attempt to move it "seven inches to the left" on Sunday in downtown St. Louis. Participants hoped to best Chicagoans, who failed to move "The Bean" last week.

Carrillo then led a countdown as dozens of participants braced against the Arch's glistening metal surface and pushed with all their might. Encouragement bounced around the crowd: "You can do it, put your back into it!" one pusher called out as another added, "Don't give up!"

Zane Stobie, of south St. Louis County, ran around the base of the Arch with a tape measure, declaring that the group had succeeded to a cacophony of cheers — a statement up for debate. The monument's reinforced concrete foundations extend 60 feet underground, including 30 feet into bedrock, according to the National Park Service .

Regardless of the group's failure in moving a more than 17,000-ton monument , Stobie said events like this help keep life interesting.

"I think it really shows a sense of just being whimsical, having a good time, a sense of community, and just living life the best way that you can," he said. "If you meet some people and just enjoy a Sunday morning, it's the best way to do it."

Rosalyn Jourdan, a resident of the city's Carondelet neighborhood who recently moved from Joplin, shared similar sentiments and believed participating was a great way to find new friends who are a little bit silly.

"The St. Louis community is really just fun, and they're interested in getting together, even if it's for an absurd reason," she said. "We're just here to be together, and I think that's awesome."

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Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Meagan Johnston, of Ellisville, laughs while trying to push the Gateway Arch "seven inches to the left" during a joke event on Sunday in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A tape measure rests at the base of the Gateway Arch to gauge any movement during a joke attempt to push the monument on Sunday in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A woman records as St. Louis residents press against the Gateway Arch in an attempt to move it "seven inches to the left" on Sunday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Zane Stobie, of south St. Louis County, holds a tape measure overhead while declaring residents have moved the more than 17,000-ton Gateway Arch on Sunday. They actually did not.