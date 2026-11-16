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Bloomington fights move to give ex-police sergeant more time to investigate retaliation at BPD

WGLT | By Lauren Warnecke
Published November 16, 2026 at 11:47 AM CST

In new legal filings last week, the city asked a federal judge to reject a request to extend the evidence-gathering period in a yearslong case involving allegations of retaliation within the Bloomington Police Department. The attorney representing it and the police chief, plus two retired assistant chiefs, says it won't give a former police sergeant more time for a "fishing expedition."

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Illinois
Lauren Warnecke
Lauren Warnecke