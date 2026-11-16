Looking back at this year's 'This I Believe Illinois' contest

NPR Illinois wrapped up its annual "This I Believe" essay contest on Nov. 4. Hundreds of students across central Illinois submitted their own personal essays about what they believe in to the contest. A group of 10 finalists were selected to read their essays on the air and at the "Meet the Authors

Ko'u Hopkins, NPR Illinois audience coordinator, sat down with Local Edition to reflect on this year's contest and look ahead to next year.

All 10 finalists in the 2026 contest can be heard reading their essays at www.nprillinois.org/podcast/this-i-believe-illinois.

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Ben Singson

This is Local Edition. I'm Ben Singson. "What do you believe in?" It's a big question to ask anyone, let alone a high schooler on the precipice of graduation. But a handful of seniors from around Central Illinois proved up to the task in this year's "This I Believe" essay competition. Essayists read their work and received awards for their efforts at the Meet the Authors event on November 4th. Now we're taking a look back at the whole affair with NPR Illinois audience coordinator and UIS student Ko'u Hopkins. Ko'u, thank you very much for taking some time to talk with me.

Ko'u Hopkins

Thank you so much for having me.

Ben Singson

All right, so I've talked a lot about this year's "This I Believe," but I haven't gone into what exactly This I Believe is about. So, could you, as the person who's been kind of handling this, talk a little bit about what This I Believe is about?

Ko'u Hopkins

Yes, so with "This I Believe" program, I think it started around like 10, 15 years ago and the station was really wanting to have connections to the community. And what better way to be part of the community than with high schoolers? Because as we know, the high schoolers of today will be the leaders of tomorrow. And I think it's very important, and I know the station also thinks it's important, that we really talk about what they believe in because they're the world changers. They are the ones who will be making decisions one day. And we believe in what they believe in. And we wanted to ask this question and we really wanted to open it up. And I know through the years, there's been more and more high schoolers who have been submitting their essays. And this past year, we were very excited to say we had over 250 applicants.

Ben Singson

Wow, that's incredible. How many got to read their work on the air?

Ko'u Hopkins

All 10 of them were able to read their work on the air. So kind of going back to the background, so we have a panel of judges that are community leaders with Rotary or with World Affairs Council, all type of leaders in the community, and there's 10 of them. And we split up the 250 essays between the judges. And then the judges read their allotment, and then we come together and have lunch, and we rank all of the essays. And those rankings then give us the 10. Then after the 10, I am responsible for reaching out to all of the essayists and asking them to come in to record. And so usually sometimes the kids that come in with grandparents or their parents or siblings and it's really a family affair when many of the essayists come in and it's always so exciting because you get to feel their energy, you get to see their excitement and you get to know that these essays are truly what they believe in and that's so heartwarming.

Ben Singson

Gotcha, gotcha. So how long have you been involved in some capacity with "This I Believe?"

Ko'u Hopkins

So, for this, I believe this is my second year being a part of it. Last year I started kind of with the ground running and I started after B and B, she kind of taught me the ropes and she was halfway through the applicants and then I finished the last 100. So, when we make the essays, we have to get all of their information and then we also have to strip all of the essays of identifying information. So if they put their name in it, we take that out. If they put someone else's name that they know, then we change it to Jane Doe or John Doe, for example. And so I got to do that. And then I got to reach out to judges and then kind of do the whole process. And last year was quite a whirlwind. And this year I got to see it from start to finish instead of kind of jumping in the beginning, middle part. And it's a lot, a lot of work behind the scenes, going through so many essays, getting all communications together, creating the event, getting vendors. It's a lot, a lot of work, but it is so rewarding. And I know the kids love it as well.

Ben Singson

Gotcha, gotcha.Was this something that you set out to join when you started working with NPR Illinois or was this something that you were kind of, I guess, voluntold to do?

Ko'u Hopkins

A little bit of voluntold, but I also wanted to help because I heard about this when I was in high school, but during that time it was COVID and there was so much going on that I was never able to be a part of this, I believe. So later when I heard about it, I was actually kind of excited to be a part of the program. But also with Bea, I knew I had to help her as well. So a little bit of the voluntold part as well.

Ben Singson

Gotcha, gotcha. What do you find rewarding about it?

Ko'u Hopkins

Honestly, just seeing the kids smile. Because when they sit down to record, they're always really nervous or they're really quiet. But then when they read their essay the second time, they know the ropes and you can really feel the emotion and the power behind the words. Because seeing it in person is a whole nother level than hearing on the air. Like hearing on the air is still wonderful, but seeing their emotions, seeing their eyes, it is so impactful. And I hope that everyone gets to be a part of an organization or a event that gets you really in contact with people or kids, the next generation for what they believe in.

Ben Singson

Gotcha. Lovely. So, 250-plus submissions narrowed down to 10 finalists. Could you just share a little bit about this year's group of finalists? What are they kind of like? What's their kind of stories?

Ko'u Hopkins

So some of the stories from this year, they were really talking about family. Many of the themes that I saw this year were talking about grandparents. So I know for many grandparents, sometimes they say like, oh, they have soccer practice. They don't have time for me. Or, oh, they're just so busy. They don't want to come around. But the times when they can, that really changes their life. It is one simple act of just sitting down and talking with your grandchild and just sharing information about your life or sharing information about how they can steer their life and kind of miss the mistakes that you went through. And sometimes they think, that conversation went nowhere. But really for them, it really changed their life and it helped them go on a better path. And just hearing those stories was just so nice. And I know another one of the stories was talking about organ donation. And that was very impactful as well, because you get to hear about how the kids, they're taking on very adult challenges and they're still able to fight through it just like an adult.

Ben Singson

Gotcha, gotcha. I know you've been, as you mentioned, you've only been directly involved with this, I believe, since last year, but I guess in that time frame, have you seen like any big shifts in what this, I believe, essays are about, any like common themes between those two years, anything like that?

Ko'u Hopkins

I would say from last year, the common theme was mental health. It was a lot of the kids, they went to a very, very dark time. And one of them, I believe she went to a mental asylum. And she was talking about, I still remember, it got me like chills, honestly. She was talking about how the people around her were said to be like the enemy or they were not good people. But really, she said, they're the ones who gave me the most kindness. And it's those types of stories, like again, what I said, like very adult conversation and adult problems, but these kids, they just take it with stride. They are able to conform to what they need to be. And this year, that also, that theme again, conforming, understanding, taking from your surroundings and making that story yours. And I think that's just really powerful.

Ben Singson

Gotcha, gotcha. From your involvement with This I Believe and seeing the finalists, seeing the ones that make it all the way to the top, what in your opinion makes a good "This I Believe" essay?

Ko'u Hopkins

Honestly, I think it's the connection. because sometimes essayists, they talk about what they believe in and then it just stops. It's like, I believe in this, period. And the ones who win, they go beyond that. They tell their story and then they end with, this is why I believe in this. Not many of the essayists give why, like they do, but it's not with a bow on top, as I would say. There is sometimes a moral aspect in it as well in some of the other essays. Like I said, they just said, this is what I believe in, period. But they take it further. They take it to totally so many aspects in their life.

Ben Singson

Did you ever have a moment in this year or last where you were like, "Oh my God, this kid hit it out of the park on this one?"

Ko'u Hopkins

Yes, with all of them. Just hearing them and seeing them and just like I said, they are so powerful. Their voices are so young, and I know my voice is young too, but it's so powerful when you see them and they can see what they can do with their own abilities.

Ben Singson

Gotcha, gotcha. Obviously, "This I Believe" for 2026 has just wrapped up, but some people listening to this might be thinking, "Hey, I'm going to be a senior next year, and this is something that I might want to try my hand at."So, for that hypothetical person, what should they be thinking about right now?

Ko'u Hopkins

I know one of those hypothetical people. That's my sister. So I think what they also should be thinking about. Because I know some of the schools and how they format their education and their language arts is that some of the teachers, they actually make it part of the curriculum. And for some schools I know like Pleasant Plains and 186, that is not part of their curriculum. So, I think for those students, please get involved anyway. Because I know you kind of have the disadvantage to have that conversation in class and talking with your I almost said professor, talking with your teacher and having those type of conversations, but you can also ask your teacher, even if they don't do it, just say, hey, can you look over this? And I know 100% those teachers would be more than delighted to help. Sometimes the tools that we need are right in front of us and not everyone sees that. And then for the students who are part of those districts and schools that it is a part of their curriculum, good luck. I know that you are in very, very good hands.

Ben Singson

All right. And for anyone who's thinking about this but maybe is thinking to themselves, "I don't know what I believe in. I'm worried about my grades or my after-school job or whatever." I guess what would you tell them to kind of help them dig a little deeper and ask themselves most effectively what they believe in?

Ko'u Hopkins

That's a good question because now I'm thinking about what I believe in, but kind of thinking about what you struggle about most. What made you into what you are today and how will you deal with that struggle? Do you believe in hope? Do you believe in perseverance? Do you believe in bravery? What do you believe in and what do you think will help you get through this struggle, through this obstacle? Because that is truly who you are and what you believe in.

Ben Singson

All right. Ko'uHopkins, NPR Illinois audience coordinator. Thank you very much.

Ko'u Hopkins

Thank you for having me.

Ben Singson

If you're going to be a high school senior next school year and want to submit your own This I Believe essay, keep an eye out on our website, nprillinois.org. Details for the fall 2027 contest will be posted in August of next year. If you want an idea of what to expect, guidelines for this year's contest are also up on our site. That's nprillinois.org. Good luck.

