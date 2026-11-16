A suspect with an unusual name — Captain America — has been charged with murder in Peoria.

Captain C. America, 34, faces first-degree murder charges in Peoria County in connection with the death of Khanh Dinh, 63, over the weekend.

Dinh's girlfriend was giving America a ride Friday when America allegedly handed her a note saying Dinh was dead and demanded her money, prosecutors said. The woman managed to escape and call police, prosecutors said.

Based on this information, Peoria Police officers responded to the 2700 block of North Sheridan Road in Peoria to do a welfare check on Dinh. He was found deceased, and a preliminary autopsy indicates he died from blunt-force head trauma, prosecutors said.

Officers in Tazewell County located America and took him into custody. Prosecutors said police also found the note the woman had described. America is being held at the Tazewell County jail.

America also faces charges in Tazewell County where he's charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm [a Class X felony], armed robbery, and aggravated unlawful restraint.

Captain C. America's name was previously Mark Anderson. He changed it about a decade ago in hopes of running for office and standing out on the ballot, the Peoria Journal-Star reported. Court records listed his middle name as "Cautious."

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521.