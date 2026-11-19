Ice cream, wine, liquor and the holidays all have something in common this year… apart from an uncle who's had one too many at the family Thanksgiving dinner. Bloomington-based author Majorie Kauth teaches about combinations of spirits and cream for creative sweet treats in her new book, Alcohol Infused Ice Cream That Guests Love.

Kauth said her love for ice cream started at an early age, often using it to escape the heat of Illinois summers.

“I grew up a couple blocks from an ice cream shop, and we didn't have air conditioning in our house. So, it was a special treat to walk a couple blocks to the Dairy Queen and get a Dilly Bar or a small cone,” Kauth said on WGLT's Sound Ideas.

Despite her ice cream journey starting early on, Kauth did not explore it further until recently.

“During COVID, we had adult children and my 80-year-old father living with us, and we decided to have wine nights. So we would have a bottle of wine, the same kind of wine from different regions,” Kauth said. “Then we paired it with our food for the evening, and just really enjoyed learning about wine.”

A random encounter with merlot ice cream set her on the alcohol-infused ice cream path.

“A girls' trip inspired me,” Kauth said. “I had tasted a merlot ice cream for the very first time, and I was like, 'Oh, this is really cool.' I never really thought about pairing wines with different kinds of ice cream. So, that just led to experimenting in my kitchen and coming up with some new recipes.”

Kauth noted there was a path to experimentation already in place, through Baskin Robbins' 31 original flavors and a local wine shop, Le Marchand de Vin in east Bloomington, which labels its bottles with different culinary notes.

“When I looked at the wine bottle of Merlot a few weeks ago, I was like, blackberry notes instead of raspberry. Let me try and make an ice cream,” Kauth said. “Let's swirl it. I just love playing in my kitchen, and so you start with the thing you like, and then you build on it.”

Kauth said she has experimented with dozens of combinations, and, flavor-wise she has not had a miss yet.

But that is not where the difficulty lies.

“The thing that was a definite 'no' is when I put too much alcohol in and it didn't freeze,” Kauth said. “You have to get the ratio just right, and the harder liquors have a higher alcohol content, so you use less of it in the recipe to make sure that it freezes.”

Kauth said there are a few affordable options for ice cream makers. She cites Dash My Pint Ice Cream Maker as one of the cheaper options, costing around $30 at Target. Another option which has blown up on social media recently, she said, is the Ninja Creami.

courtesy / Marjorie Kauth Marjorie Kauth sits in her childhood kitchen hand cranking an old school ice cream maker

Kauth said it was not always this easy.

“The old-fashioned ice cream makers you had to have an ice cube maker in your freezer. My grandparents on the farm did not have one, but they had the whole hand crank thing,” Kauth said. “Now they have motors on top. Ninja Creamies and these other ones have compressors already built in them, so you don't need the ice cubes to make it, and you don't need the rock salt and all that, which is kind of nice.”

Lauren Warnecke / WGLT Marjorie Kauth holding her new beek in WGLT studio

Holiday Treats

Kauth gives examples of multiple different serving sizes in her book, from individuals to large families. She said she is used to cooking for a large crowd and is preparing for the upcoming holidays.

“I have a big family, so I've got five kids under our roof,” Kauth said. “All adult kids, but they all come back to visit with their families. So it's growing, I'm always cooking for a large crowd. But I also understand that there's single people who enjoy ice cream. So it's nice to have a smaller option.”

Kauth has a few recommendations for Thanksgiving and Christmas:

“I would definitely recommend the bourbon caramel swirl on top of an apple pie, if you have people that don't like pumpkins for Thanksgiving,” Kauth said. “The whiskey vanilla bean is awesome on top of anything that you would put a vanilla ice cream on, but just for the 21-plus crowd for sure, leading into Christmas.”

courtesy / Marjorie Kauth Marjorie Kauth's raspberry merlot ice cream

Where to find now… and in the future?

Kauth offers one free raspberry merlot swirl recipe which can be found online , along with physical copies. The book is also available online as an e-book, and Kauth partnered with Tres Rojas winery in Washington, which carries copies as well.

“I love going out to their winery and just sitting and enjoying some music, and they've got a great selection, too,” she said.

Outside of what is already in motion, Kauth mentioned she has been bouncing around the idea of turning her family camper van into an ice cream truck for local events.

“I seriously am thinking about it,” Kauth said. “We have a camper and what it would take to convert that into like a little sales thing, with a little freezer in it, just selling scoops might be fun.”

She added that her husband is retiring next year, which could give them more time to corner an unexplored market in a college town.

“We're definitely thinking very long and hard about that because my husband's going to retire next year probably, and I'm just leaning into the things that I enjoy. So this might be it. We'll see.”