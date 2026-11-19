Ben Singson

This is Local Edition. I'm Ben Singson. We're past Halloween, which means one thing. The holiday season is now upon us all. This time of year is a serious one for people around the world, but the residents of Carlinville probably take it a little more seriously than most. The seat of Macoupin County was chosen as the inaugural winner of Hallmark's Merriest Christmas Town, beating out 24 other communities from across the US, and will serve as the filming location for a future Hallmark movie. For more on this, we turn to Carlinville Mayor Doug Downey and Carlinville Community Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Karin Doolin. Doug, Karin, thank you very much for taking the time to talk with us.

Doug Downey

Well, thank you for having us. Much appreciated.

Ben Singson

All right. So it's rare that a town - any town, really - gets to be called the "Merriest Christmas Town" in the entire US. So how exactly did this come about?

Doug Downey

So first, it is an honor to be the first inaugural Hallmark Merriest Christmas Town. But what had happened is I got a call from our executive director from the Carnival Chamber, let me know that she had submitted a video and some other documentation to Hallmark for this contest. And I was even unaware that there was a contest going on. But She had submitted a video and some stuff and then she had showed me the video and it was just spectacular. I mean, it was breathtaking, did a tremendous job on this. And so we didn't think anything would ever become of this. So days and weeks went by. And then I'm going to let Karin Doolin tell you about the phone call she had from Hallmark.

Karin Doolin

So first we got a e-mail, Doug and I both got an e-mail that let us know that we had gotten the top 25 merriest Christmas towns. And then it went to a voting period where people could vote daily for their town of choice. And so we went through a couple weeks of that. So we found out in August and I think that ended in September. And so we had a couple weeks of getting people to vote and rallying the community to vote. And then a couple weeks later, they had sent me an e-mail, Hallmark sent me an e-mail and asked if they could have a video call with me. And during the video call, I thought that they were just looking for further information. And on that call, they let me know that we were the winners. So I proceeded to cry a bit. I cried for a little bit. And then the part of the problem with finding out was that I couldn't tell anybody. So I was sworn to secrecy. So I didn't tell Doug for quite some time. He didn't find out until a few weeks later. So I had to keep the secret for about a month.

Ben Singson

What, in your opinion, in your guys' opinion rather, makes Christmas in Carlinville unique from anywhere else in the country?

Doug Downey

We have - first, obviously, it's a beautiful city. We have a very historic and picturesque and scenic downtown. We've got the gazebo, which you might see in some Hallmark movies. We've got some older historic buildings, which are just beautiful. And at Christmas time, when they decorate their stores, interior and exterior, and when we decorate the square itself, it just looks magnificent and beautiful. And so it's just very picturesque. And again, I keep referring to it as it looks like a Hallmark community. And that's typically what it is. And our residents are so warm and welcoming. And then the spirit of our community is just overwhelming. I mean, no matter who you talk to, whatever group or whatever person, resident, if there's something needs to be done, people step forward and they do it.

Karin Doolin

Yes.

Ben Singson

Karin, obviously you knew about this in advance, but Doug, you and the rest of Carlinville were surprised by Hallmark when they stopped by in October, I believe.

Doug Downey

So yeah, the announcement was October 15th, but two weeks before the announcement, Karin brought me in along with the Hallmark people to let me know that we were chosen from the 25 communities. And so they also swore me to secrecy that I wasn't supposed to say anything for two weeks until the announcement happened. And so until then, we come up with a ruse of a fake story that the Midwest Living magazine was wanting to do a special on Carloville because we were chosen as one of the 25 top merriest Christmas towns And so that was our cover story that Midwest Living Magazine was coming in. They wanted to do a photo shoot. And so between the chamber and the city and a bunch of the residents and organizations, we promoted this event at the courthouse on the 15th of October. Come one, come all, you know, dress in your merriest costumes. They want to do a photo shoot and do a short presentation and explanation about what the magazine was doing. And so that was the cover story for Hallmark coming to town and doing the actual announcement on this Merry Christmas Town contest.

Ben Singson

Gotcha, gotcha.

Karin Doolin

So Doug knew and I knew, but then the announcement for everyone else was very exciting. I think some people suspect something when they arrived and they saw a stage and they saw the marching band and they saw lots of things happening that didn't necessarily feel like a photo shoot, but they were all extremely excited and just so thrilled to win.

Ben Singson

As I mentioned up top, Carlinville is going to be the filming location for a future Hallmark movie. Is there anything either of you can share about that process right now?

Doug Downey

Well, what they've told us so far, obviously they're looking at the spring time frame to start filming in Carlinville for the exterior shots. We don't know, they'll be here for about 14 or 15 days of filming. And then we don't know what the script will be. That is yet to be determined. We don't know what the storyline will be. So there will be future conversations about that between the city and the chamber and Hallmark. But we anticipate that the movie will be premiered, be ready and premiered in October when they do their Christmas countdown Hallmark, and there will be a premiering of the movie in Carlinville at our movie theater and potentially other locations throughout our city.

Ben Singson

I understand that Hallmark also visited on the 14th this past Saturday. Could you guys talk a little bit about what they were doing there?

Karin Doolin

So it was Friday the 13th. Unlucky, but we were very lucky that they had a film crew come. They came to interview some of our, they interviewed the mayor and interview some of our community members and they are going to be doing a special on Carlinville and that will air on the Hallmark Channel on December 5th.

Ben Singson

I had heard something about some bricks on West Main Street that were needing to be repaired something regarding the sewer system and all of that. Could you just share an update? Will they be ready before filming starts? Anything that you can tell us about that?

Doug Downey

So, this street that you're talking about, West Main, is actually a state route, but we've had some coordination with Illinois Department of Transportation. So that particular Rd. has some infrastructure underneath it, both sewer and water that had been needing replaced for some time. And then when Illinois Department of Transportation came to us and said, hey, we're going to replace this. It's going to be a brand new road. Whatever you want to do underneath the road before we tear up the top of the road, you better get done. So about three years ago, this planning started way before the movie even or Hallmark even came out with the announcement. But so we have been working this last summer on replacing all the water lines underneath West Main and then In the spring, we are going to be starting work on the sewer line that runs down the middle of the road. And as soon as we're done with that, IDOT will come in with their contractors and we'll put the first block will be brick to match the historic square, then asphalt from the second block all the way to the train station. And so we'll have a brand new street, brand new sidewalks, curbs and gutters along that road. And so it's going to be a beautiful, probably the best road in town when it's done, but it probably will not be done in time for the filming of the movie, which doesn't bother us too much because I don't think too much is going to happen down that road that goes to the train station anyway. So, it would be just nice to have it done for the tourist and the visitors that come because right now it's in decent shape now, but it could be so much better.

Ben Singson

Gotcha, gotcha. Yeah, that's something I wanted to touch on. Are you guys expecting a big uptick in visitors because Hallmark is so heavily promoting this town?

Karin Doolin

We're already seeing an uptick. The day after the announcement, we had a large amount of people coming in from out of state already to see Carlinville. So we are expecting a lot of new faces, a lot of new visitors that are coming from all over the US. We've heard from people in Pennsylvania. We've heard from people in Oregon. There's people coming from everywhere. We've got some buses bringing people in from Northern Illinois. So as far as for the weekend of the Christmas in Carlinville, which is the first weekend of December, we're expecting to see a lot of new visitors.

Ben Singson

So, for those new visitors, if there was like one Christmas time event or place to visit in Carlinville that you would recommend they see, what would that thing be?

Karin Doolin

It'd be really hard to nail down one.

Doug Downey

It would be. There's so many events going on, so many activities, so many things going on. But obviously the downtown is probably going to be the premier spot to be because of just our historic businesses that are very unique businesses on the square. And especially the first weekend in December, the Christmas market with the tents down East Main with so many vendors and artisans in there. to see with different Christmas items and other items that they may have for sale.

Karin Doolin

Ice skating.

Doug Downey

Oh, yeah. And something new this year, ice skating on Christmas market weekend, which is the first weekend in December. So Friday and Saturday, we'll have a synthetic ice rink there, which you can use normal ice skates on. And again, it would be, it's a perfect setting. It's on the square. It'll be on our brick lined Rd. In the background, you'll see the historic courthouse behind you and you'll see the other historic buildings on the square. But again, it's just what you see in a Hallmark movie a lot. And so it would be kind of neat this year to do that. And they're doing that two separate weekends. So the first weekend and then the 18th.

Karin Doolin

Yes, 18th, 19th will be at Heartland Bank parking lot, which is also in our downtown area and beautiful scenery. So it's going to be wonderful for our community and all the visitors to check that out.

Ben Singson

All right. Carlinville Mayor Doug Downey and Carlinville Community Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Karin Doolin. Thank you both.

Doug Downey

Thank you for having us.

Karin Doolin

Thank you.