Cori Claycomb and the Illinois State Museum have events for Native American Heritage Month in November
Illinois State Museum presents events for Native American Heritage Month in November. There are multiple events on the horizon. Cori Claycomb brings us the details.
From the Illinois State Museum website:
THIS LAND IS THEIR LAND: Stories of Indigenous Survivance
Friday, November 20, 2026
12:00 PM to 01:00 PM CST
Illinois State Museum
- 502 S Spring Street
- Springfield, Illinois 62703
Illinois State Museum’s Director of Tribal Relations, Logan Pappenfort, presents the family stories that inspired the recent exhibition, This Land is Their Land: Stories of Indigenous Survivance. Before the United States of America, a kaleidoscope of Indigenous Nations and communities called Turtle Island, or North America, home. This Land is Their Land: Stories of Indigenous Survivance shares the stories of Native American tribes forcibly removed from what is now the state of Illinois and how they maintain ties to their homelands today.
Follow one family’s 250-year journey from Illinois to Oklahoma and back again and learn how one Tribal Nation’s quest for justice led them to become the first federally recognized tribe in Illinois. This program is free to attend, and all are welcome.
I Am Not a Costume Reading and Reception
Saturday, November 21, 2026
01:00 PM to 03:00 PM CST
Illinois State Museum
- 502 S Spring Street
- Springfield, Illinois 62703
The ISM invites you to join us for a special reading of I Am Not a Costume by the author Maria DesJarlait.
I Am Not a Costume follows Ayasha, a 5-year-old Native America child who attends a costume event at school only to find that her classmates are dressed up in fake Indigenous regalia. Ayasha works with her family and community to organize a special school assembly where they share their real stories, explain their traditions, and teach her classmates about her culture.
The book is now an exhibit in the ISM’s lower-level Prairie Gallery! To celebrate the opening of this exhibit, we are hosting a special reading by the author followed by a reception including light refreshments.
This is a family friendly event where guests will be able to hear the story and learn about what motivated the author to share this message with a younger audience.
Illinois State Museum Teacher's Lounge: Braiding Sweetgrass
Monday, November 30, 2026
04:00 PM to 05:00 PM CST
Attention Teachers! Celebrate Native American Heritage month and earn a free professional development credit with this in-depth look at botany and Traditional Ecological Knowledge using the book Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer. Learn about the intersection of science and culture and how Dr. Kimmerer’s experiences can be applied to your classrooms. In addition to 1 CPDU, attendees will also receive a free copy of Braiding Sweetgrass.
Zoom
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82001405440
Transcript pending