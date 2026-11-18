Illinois State Museum presents events for Native American Heritage Month in November. There are multiple events on the horizon. Cori Claycomb brings us the details.

From the Illinois State Museum website:

THIS LAND IS THEIR LAND: Stories of Indigenous Survivance

Friday, November 20, 2026

12:00 PM to 01:00 PM CST

Illinois State Museum



502 S Spring Street

Springfield, Illinois 62703

Illinois State Museum’s Director of Tribal Relations, Logan Pappenfort, presents the family stories that inspired the recent exhibition, This Land is Their Land: Stories of Indigenous Survivance. Before the United States of America, a kaleidoscope of Indigenous Nations and communities called Turtle Island, or North America, home. This Land is Their Land: Stories of Indigenous Survivance shares the stories of Native American tribes forcibly removed from what is now the state of Illinois and how they maintain ties to their homelands today.

Follow one family’s 250-year journey from Illinois to Oklahoma and back again and learn how one Tribal Nation’s quest for justice led them to become the first federally recognized tribe in Illinois. This program is free to attend, and all are welcome.

I Am Not a Costume Reading and Reception

Saturday, November 21, 2026

01:00 PM to 03:00 PM CST

Illinois State Museum



502 S Spring Street

Springfield, Illinois 62703

The ISM invites you to join us for a special reading of I Am Not a Costume by the author Maria DesJarlait.

I Am Not a Costume follows Ayasha, a 5-year-old Native America child who attends a costume event at school only to find that her classmates are dressed up in fake Indigenous regalia. Ayasha works with her family and community to organize a special school assembly where they share their real stories, explain their traditions, and teach her classmates about her culture.

The book is now an exhibit in the ISM’s lower-level Prairie Gallery! To celebrate the opening of this exhibit, we are hosting a special reading by the author followed by a reception including light refreshments.

This is a family friendly event where guests will be able to hear the story and learn about what motivated the author to share this message with a younger audience.

Illinois State Museum Teacher's Lounge: Braiding Sweetgrass

Monday, November 30, 2026

04:00 PM to 05:00 PM CST

Attention Teachers! Celebrate Native American Heritage month and earn a free professional development credit with this in-depth look at botany and Traditional Ecological Knowledge using the book Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer. Learn about the intersection of science and culture and how Dr. Kimmerer’s experiences can be applied to your classrooms. In addition to 1 CPDU, attendees will also receive a free copy of Braiding Sweetgrass.

Zoom

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82001405440

Registration Link

Transcript pending