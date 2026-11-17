The University of Illinois-Springfield is in the midst of preparing for its new engineering degree. Starting in the 2027-28 school year, UIS students will be able to pursue a bachelor of applied science in engineering technology.

Associate Director of Applied Engineering Joshua Smith sat down with Local Edition to talk about what the coursework will look like and why the university wanted to set up this degree path.

—

Ben Singson

This is Local Edition. I'm Ben Singson. Students planning on attending the University of Illinois-Springfield next school year will have one more degree to pick from. Starting in the fall 2027 semester, the university will launch the Bachelor of Applied Science in Engineering Technology degree, which it says will turn students into, quote, "the applied problem solver that modern industry demands," unquote. For more, we turn to Joshua Smith, Associate Director of Applied Engineering for UIS. Joshua, thank you very much for taking the time to talk with us.

Joshua Smith

No, thank you for having me.

Ben Singson

All right. So, what exactly will this degree cover?

Joshua Smith

That's a really tough question to answer because of the way that the degree was actually made. So this degree is designed to meet the student where they are and move them to where they need to be. That means that this degree is dynamic. It is not the standard approach that we get in higher education. So with that, the student really gets to determine what exactly their specialty is going to be in and how they get to that specialty.

Ben Singson

Gotcha. Could you just, like, elaborate on that a little further? Like how exactly does this particular degree path diverge from other higher education institution degree paths.

Joshua Smith

Yeah, absolutely. So, the way that we're slightly different is that our degree doesn't have a prescribed course path through it start to finish for every student. Each student is really going to define their own path. The first two years of the degree for a traditional student is going to be very similar. similar to what you get in normal higher education with our general education courses, becoming a well-educated citizen, and really becoming an adult. The second two years is where we diverge. So we use what's called work-based learning. That means that the student is actually going to be out in the workforce learning. You can think of this like the old school apprenticeships where you're actually out on a job site learning from someone that is doing the job every day. And what we here at UIS will do is we will backfill that information with what's required so that the student can be expected to know things on the job site before they actually implement them. So we'll teach them the theory, we'll teach them the lab settings and all the typical higher education, and then before the hands-on component, they're going to be tested and verified so that they can do the hands-on component out in the field in real time.

Ben Singson

Gotcha, gotcha. So, who is the university partnering with this on? What companies here in Springfield and Central Illinois will students be working with when they sign up for this degree?

Joshua Smith

So right now, we are still working through a lot of our official agreements. We're working with Mitsubishi officially. That's Mitsubishi Electric Automation and they're up near the Chicagoland area. And we're partnering with Kun and Trello, which is an engineering firm, Martin Engineering, we've got Hansen that we're in talks with, and Brandt, and Caterpillar, John Deere. We're really all over the map. Most of those are not official agreements yet, but we are in talks with a lot of them. We've had talks with almost 300 different companies in the last year trying to get partnerships in agreeance. The timeline is where things have gotten fuzzy because we had to go through all of the approvals and we just got those a few weeks ago.

Ben Singson

Gotcha, gotcha. So where will the coursework for this degree, the coursework that will take place on campus, where will that be located at?

Joshua Smith

So the majority of the hands-on work will be completed in our new engineering technology lab that is currently being built. You may have noticed some smoke around campus over the last month or so with some controlled burns on campus that was actually to make room for the engineering building. So, it'll be out in the old Sunflower Court.

Ben Singson

So how exactly did this come to be? Why did UIS want to establish an engineering degree path?

Joshua Smith

Realistically, we looked at the region, and we went out and started talking to employers asking what they needed. And Champaign and Chicago, they've been doing a really, really good job at producing these professional engineers, the ones that are at the top of their field. And our community college partners and career technical centers have been doing a really good job at the entry level. but there's a massive gap in the middle. And that's where we thought that we could fill this need and really help the market.

Ben Singson

Gotcha, gotcha. And how long has this been in the works? I know that it was approved, I believe, in March of this year. Is that correct?

Joshua Smith

So some of our approvals came through in March. So, the board of trustees approved it in March, IBHE [Illinois Board of Higher Education] approved it in June, and then the Higher Learning Commission just approved it in October. I've been working on this together for about 3 years, but realistically its roots go back a little over a decade with the start of the Orion Lab and where it originally came from.

Ben Singson

Gotcha. How big of a push has there been to get something like this set up? How much has the university been pushing for something like this to, I guess, exist?

Joshua Smith

It's been multiple levels and multiple different variations, but the initial push came from within the College of Health Science and Technology with my dean, Dean [Travis] Bland. He came to us as a college and really wanted us to come up with ideas on ways to move the college and the university forward. I proposed the idea for engineering. He was on board. Once we introduced it to the higher levels here at the university, they were all on board. And then we even introduced it up at the system level and they're all on board. The support levels that we have for this degree is absolutely insane and it's the only reason that we're experiencing the amount of success and speed that we currently have.

Ben Singson

Gotcha, gotcha. And what's been the response been like from, like, I guess, prospective UIS students who maybe want to try their hands at this in fall 2027?

Joshua Smith

They love the idea of it. This degree is marketed realistically towards the students that are place bound, the ones that don't have the opportunity to go travel or that aren't even thinking about what's next. They're just trying to solve the problem of what now. And this gives these students an opportunity to offset the cost of the degree because they're able to work through the majority of it, earn a living, and continue to move their education and their career further along as well. So, they're excited for it and I'm excited to teach them.

Ben Singson

Gotcha, gotcha. So, what will your particular responsibilities be once this degree program gets set up?

Joshua Smith

That's to be determined. So I am the associate director of the School of Applied Engineering. So we are working on building a school that encompasses this degree. But I'm going to be focused on making sure that the curriculum is where it needs to be, making sure that our faculty and staff have everything that they need, and then most importantly, making sure that the students have everything they need from the day that they arrive to the day that they retire.

Ben Singson

Gotcha, gotcha. How big are you expecting the first class of this degree program to be?

Joshua Smith

So, we've officially announced it as we're hoping for 40 students. Realistically, I'm wanting closer to 100. That's my own personal goal. I'd like to hit 500 within five years.

Ben Singson

There are a lot of industries around the world, engineering included, that are kind of, I guess, in flux is one way to put it, thanks to advancements in technology and the state of the world and everything like that. I'm kind of specifically thinking about AI and things like that. How will this degree program set these students up in a way where, whatever changes happen to the engineering industry in the future, they will be ready for it?

Joshua Smith

That's what this degree's bread and butter realistically is. We're building an engineering an engineer that is familiar and loves the technology around it and knows how to implement it. So we're actually equipping them with the skills from day one to prepare them for wherever this field goes.

Ben Singson

Gotcha, gotcha. And if this program turns out to be a success, do you think UIS is going to perhaps expand its offerings in engineering or anything?

Joshua Smith

Absolutely. We already have plans to move forward, depending on where the student body wants us to go and where the region wants us to go. But we are already sampling those, seeing where our next pivot point should be.

Ben Singson

Gotcha, gotcha. Did you look at - I know that you said that this program kind of diverges from other, you know, higher learning institutions, how they tackle engineering. But did you look anywhere else as a kind of model for what you wanted this particular engineering program to be like?

Joshua Smith

Yes, so we're not blazing a new trail. It's just new for the region. So there's a couple of universities that take this approach. University of Wisconsin Stout is internationally known for it. And then we also have Iron Range Engineering and then University of Minnesota Mankato as well.

Ben Singson

Gotcha, gotcha. And when students come here, in fall 2027, when the first engineering students come here, what should they like reasonably expect? Just what does their coursework look like? What does their workload look like? What can they kind of expect to see when they come here?

Joshua Smith

It realistically depends on what stage of their education that they're at. If they're a traditional freshman, it's going to be the standard UIS experience just with a little engineering flavor. on top of it. Expect a little bit more pomp and circumstance because I'm going to spoil these students. I'm going to give them things that most departments don't give them because I have the opportunity to do that. Our transfer students, they're going to experience life a little bit differently because they've already got a lot of these courses under their belt. So we're going to put them to work almost immediately. We're going to make sure that they've got the skills that they need and the communication skills mainly and making sure that they can communicate with their employers. And then we're going to try and get them out into the field as quickly as we can so that we can really apply their learning.

Ben Singson

Gotcha, gotcha. Obviously, we're a little less than a year out from these first classes taking place. For you personally, what is the most exciting part about this new program?

Joshua Smith

To see the students learn. I've been a teacher in higher education for almost 20 years now and seeing that light bulb moment turn on where you can see that a student experiences that understanding and it comes all of a sudden. I live for that. That's the only reason that I've stayed in higher education and I truly believe that the approach that we're going to be taking with this hands-on approach and the work-based learning, that we're going to be able to see this happen more often and more frequently and it's going to spread like wildfire through the student body.

Ben Singson

Gotcha, gotcha. So, if there's anyone out there who is interested in this course and wants to learn a little bit more about it, where should they go? What can they turn to learn more about this engineering program?

Joshua Smith

So, you can go to our websites, uis.edu slash engineering, or you can email me at engineering at uis.edu.

Ben Singson

All right. If there was one pitch that you wanted to give this program, I know you've been kind of pitching it throughout this interview, but if there was one thing that you wanted to say to someone to convince them to get off the fence and give this a shot, what would that thing be?

Joshua Smith

We want to work with you. We want to be your partner and we want you to achieve your version of success, and we truly believe we can help you get there.

Ben Singson

All right. Joshua Smith, Associate Director of Applied Engineering for the University of Illinois Springfield. Thank you very much.

Joshua Smith

Thank you.