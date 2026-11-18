Springfield school consolidation and an indictment in Peoria attempted bombing | First Listen
- The Springfield School District sent the consolidation plan to parents on Tuesday
- Prosecutors have announced federal charges against a bombing suspect in Peoria
- An Army ammunition plant in Iowa plans to detonate a stockpile of explosive lead and is advising the public the particles could drift
- A grid operator for downstate Illinois and parts of eastern Missouri has a deadline this week regarding regulation of data centers
- A portion of Monroe Street in downtown Springfield will be closed starting today (Wednesday)