Springfield District 186 is moving forward on a school consolidation plan as part of a larger effort to trim a multi-million-dollar budget deficit.

The restructuring strategy is aimed at reducing roughly $14 million in expenses.

The plan calls for closing certain neighborhood schools with another being built. Details were sent to parents on Tuesday as part of an online video presentation.

"I recognize the weight of these recommendations. Our schools are more than buildings. They are places where children grow, relationships are built, memories are made, and generations of families have developed a sense of belonging. I understand that this will be difficult for many of our students, families, staff, and community members. But I also have a responsibility to be honest about the challenges facing our district and how we arrived at this point," wrote Supt. Terrance Jordan in a letter sent to parents.

"Ultimately, these recommendations are about making sure we are using our limited resources in ways that provide the greatest educational opportunities for our students."

Officials are also looking to consolidate south end elementary schools while a new facility is built near the UIS campus. That project is estimated to take a couple of years.

A new magnet program will be offered at Grant Middle School.

Other parts of the plan include some higher student fees along with possible staff reductions. Additional cuts to some academic programs are expected to be made public at a special hearing December 7th. Comments will also be accepted on a proposed property tax levy increase.

Before then, district leaders are expected to meet with union representatives and others.

"The financial challenges facing Springfield Public Schools did not happen overnight, nor are they the result of any single decision. Over time, declining enrollment, reduced revenue, rising operational costs, deteriorating facilities, and the increasing needs of our students have created a financial reality that we can no longer ignore," Jordan wrote.

