Shawna Houston is one of many public housing tenants in the City of Bloomington. On Monday, she met with U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen to tell him what to fight for when he returns to Congress this week.

Sorensen, a Democrat representing parts of Bloomington-Normal, visited her apartment at Sunnyside Court before speaking to a group of residents and staff in public housing in Bloomington.

“Shawna, you opened up your home. Thank you for that,” he said. “Thank you for sharing your story about why this is so important.”

Sorensen said constituents, like Shawna and her son Mason, are what he plans to keep top of mind when he heads back to Washington.

“I’ll tell you from this district, from the Quad Cities to Peoria and Rockford down to Bloomington, our district has become too expensive. It’s too hard to just get by today,” he said. “Everything from groceries to gas to prescriptions, life is harder than it used to be, and that’s not okay.”

Sorensen cited his support of bills like the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act as one strategy to address both affordability and housing. He said he plans to keep working on those fronts.

“We have to make sure that this law and every law that we pass helps lower people’s costs, right? I have legislation that would help lower the cost of prescription drugs,” he said.

Affordability

Sorensen said in their conversation, Houston asked him to protect Social Security and Medicaid, which he plans to fight for.

Sorensen said he has heard about affordability regularly over this entire term in Congress. He hears people who cannot afford life and work multiple jobs.

“We need, in this country, to be able to more than get by,” he said. “We need to know that our future is secure, and so now that the voters mandated that we go and fight, we now have to lower costs and we have to do it everywhere.”

Sorensen said Congress needs to lower the cost of diesel fuel by stopping the war in Iran for starters.

“Even if you’re not pumping diesel into your car, it went into the truck that’s taking the groceries to the grocery store. Grocery prices need to come down that way,” he said.

On top of his plans to lower prescription drug costs, Sorensen said healthcare also needs to be lowered.

“Those are the things that we’re going to have to do in a Democratic majority to show our work and then make life better for people, and so, going forward, if that’s not first and foremost, I’m going to be very disappointed,” said Sorensen.

Congressional oversight

As House Democrats return to Washington with a majority, they face the internal debate between providing relief for American families and investigating the Trump administration.

As for Sorensen, he spoke to at least two other issues he is looking towards aside from the president.

He said is interested in monitoring what money, if any, is given to the Federal Aviation Administration [FAA] for technology repairs.

“Congress has the power of the purse,” he said. “So, when that money does get divvied up, we do need to go back and understand, where did that go and did it get caught up somewhere?”

Sorensen said he and others will be able to watch that activity through the oversight and transportation committees. He said Congress needs to ensure the money achieves the safety it is meant for.

“Now, I will tell you that tomorrow, when I fly into Washington D.C., I still won’t fly into Reagan Airport after the crash of that American Airlines jet into the Potomac River,” he said.

Sorensen said another area of oversight could possibly be over data centers. He said there are four needs to be met before he would endorse a data center anywhere.

“Number one is that your electric bill can’t go up, they have to produce their own power to ensure that we’re protecting your electric bill,” he said. “Number two, they’re not going to be able to use any water that’s coming out of your sink or out of your shower. … We’re going to force them to use the gray water.”

Sorensen said noise protection is third, and the fourth is a project labor agreement, an agreement for a data center to use exclusively local union labor.

“And then in the end, yeah, maybe there is a place, but it’s got to meet all of those requirements,” he said. “And in the end, do you realize that that company will pay taxes on that place, right? So, what does it mean if Bloomington has an extra $10, $20 million every year that they’re paying in property taxes?”

Sorensen did not reference any specific data center law or legislation that he is considering in Congress.