Get your holiday shopping done while supporting small businesses at the Illinois Local Holiday Market

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published November 15, 2024 at 8:51 AM CST
Dancer at the Illinois Local Holiday Market
Gemma Long
Springfield Youth Performance Group will once again perform at the Illinois Local Holiday Market

Gemma Long is co-founder of Illinois Local and Charlotte McCurdy is a senior dancer with Springfield Youth Performance Group. They spoke to Community Voices about the Illinois Local Holiday Market, vendors and performers that will be featured, and the significance of Small Business Saturday in our community. The Illinois Local Holiday Market is Saturday November 30th 9am-4pm in the Exposition Building at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Details can be found here.
Tags
Arts & Life Holiday
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Beatrice Bonner
