© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to be "In the know." Subscribe to the NPR Illinois Daily newsletter.
Community Voices

Light up Santa and Lincoln join the holiday activities planned for downtown Springfield | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published November 11, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST
MHF downtown crowd .jpg
Springfield Memorial Foundation
/
A crowd gathers for a holiday performance in downtown Springfield.

Holiday festivities are once again coming to downtown Springfield. Executive Director of the Springfield Memorial Foundation Melissa Hansen Schmadeke and Executive Director of Downtown Springfield Inc. Kayla Graven spoke to Community Voices about the holiday activities and shopping opportunities that will be available at the two downtown events, Old Capitol Holiday Walks and Memorial Holiday Fest.

Tags
Community Voices HolidayDowntown Springfield
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
Related Stories