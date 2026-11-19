Gov. JB Pritzker’s top environmental official is warning that a detonation of hazardous waste at a Department of Defense site in Iowa southwest of the Quad Cities could send lead dust into the air, creating a health threat to Illinois residents.

A public notice from the federal government Monday announced that there will be an unprecedented detonation of about 5 tons of hazardous materials at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa, Friday between 11 a.m. and noon.

The notice describes the material designated to be exploded as “lead azide hazardous waste,” which is toxic. Lead azide is a chemical used in the production of bombs. The materials have to be destroyed because there’s a chance they could explode if they are moved or even remain in storage, according to the Defense Department.

The explosion is expected to create a dust plume containing lead that may cross into Illinois. Lead is toxic to humans and animals. It can be particularly harmful to children with developing brains and nervous systems. Health experts say there is no safe level of lead exposure.

“As we witnessed during this summer’s wildfire season, air pollution does not respect state lines and accordingly we strongly urge the Department of Defense to conduct comprehensive post-detonation environmental sampling,” James Jennings, director of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, said in a statement.

That testing, he added, should include “air, soil, and surface dust testing in potentially impacted areas of Illinois.”

Jennings asked Defense officials to share the test results with the public. The Illinois EPA will be monitoring air as well. It’s unclear whether the lead dust could blow as far northeast as Chicago.

The notice from the Defense Department said it would be too dangerous to attempt to move the materials.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere / Chicago Sun-Times James Jennings, director of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, said he’s concerned about a potential toxic plume from Iowa drifting into Illinois after the U.S. Army announced a planned explosion in western Iowa.

While the Army has destroyed weapons and materials in the past, it has never blown up such a large amount of this particular chemical, according to a spokesperson.

“We detonate all the time, but we have not detonated lead azide at this quantity,” said Lori McFate, public affairs specialist with the Army Sustainment Command in Bettendorf, Iowa.

McFate said the explosion will take place after months of planning. The procedure has received a green light from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regional office in Kansas City. That’s a different jurisdiction than the regional EPA office in Chicago, which oversees environmental protection in Illinois.

The Army is advising nearby residents in Iowa that there will be a plume carrying elevated levels of lead. It recommends either evacuating or avoiding the area or remaining indoors with windows closed until Army officials give an all-clear notice.

“There is no safe level of lead in the body, and when inhaled or swallowed, it can pose serious health risks,” Dr. Sameer Vohra, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said in a statement.

“Illinois residents who may be affected by the detonation can stay safe by staying indoors and keeping windows closed for 24 to 48 hours. Washing your hands prior to eating and drinking, as well as washing outdoor surfaces with soap and water are ways to minimize exposure and limit the risk of tracking toxic residue into homes,” he added.

For more information on the detonation, visit the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant’s public notice site.