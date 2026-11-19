Cocaine laced with fentanyl was found at Glenwood High School according to a notification sent to parents Thursday.

Superintendent Becca Lamon sent the message saying a powder that turned out to be cocaine also contained fentanyl – which is extremely dangerous. A tiny amount can prove deadly.

The message called it “an extremely serious and concerning discovery” and said the district is treating the matter with the highest level of concern. No word if any arrests have been made.

An investigation is continuing and the district said appropriate action will be taken. In addition, officials say they are actively working to develop a plan that addresses preventative measures, student education, and additional support.

The message sent to parents is below:

This afternoon, Glenwood High School administration was made aware that an unidentified substance had been located at the school. Recognizing the potential seriousness of the situation, administration immediately contacted the Chatham Police Department to assist with the investigation and identification of the substance.

Preliminary testing has now confirmed that the substance is cocaine containing fentanyl. This is an extremely serious and concerning discovery, and we want our families and community to understand that Ball-Chatham CUSD5 is treating this matter with the highest level of concern.

We want to emphasize that the discovery of this substance is not something we take lightly. The safety and well-being of our students are our highest priorities, and the presence of dangerous drugs on school property is unacceptable.

While the circumstances surrounding this discovery remain under investigation, we believe it is important to communicate what we know rather than allow speculation or misinformation to shape the conversation. We also recognize that this incident raises concerns that extend beyond our school walls.

The potential accessibility of illicit drugs, particularly substances containing fentanyl, is a serious concern for families and communities everywhere. We encourage parents and guardians to use this opportunity to have direct, age-appropriate conversations with their children about the dangers of illicit substances, the risks of unknowingly encountering fentanyl, and the importance of reporting concerning situations to a trusted adult.

Ball-Chatham CUSD5 will continue its investigation in close coordination with the Chatham Police Department. We are committed to understanding the circumstances surrounding this incident, addressing any identified concerns, and taking appropriate action based on the findings.

In addition to the ongoing investigation, district administration is actively working to develop a plan that addresses preventative measures, student education, and additional supports. Our goal is not only to respond appropriately to this incident but also to strengthen awareness, prevention, and the resources available to students and families.

We appreciate the continued partnership of our families and community as we work together to keep our students safe.

Dr. Becca Lamon

Superintendent