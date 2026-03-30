SYPG’s Wizard of Oz ballet takes the yellow brick stage - April 18-19

The yellow brick road is leading to the stage this spring as the Springfield Youth Performance Group presents a ballet production of The Wizard of Oz April 18 and 19 at Sacred Heart Griffin High School Auditorium. Sophomores Ella Holland (Glenwood High School) and Mary Donathan (Sacred Heart-Griffin) are stepping into iconic roles—Dorothy and the Scarecrow—in a production that reimagines the familiar story without a single spoken word. Through expressive movement, intricate choreography, and powerful stage presence, the dancers bring Oz to life in a way that’s uniquely ballet.

Randy Eccles / NPR Illinois (L-R) Emma Holland and Mary Donathan

“What’s special about ballet is that there are no words,” Mary explains. “It’s all communicated through our faces and bodies.” Ella adds that this version includes a fun twist: jitterbugs who help the Wicked Witch tire out Dorothy and her friends—an element audiences may not expect.

Both dancers began training at a young age and now rehearse four to five days a week. They describe ballet as both demanding and deeply rewarding—a creative outlet that relieves stress and builds discipline, artistry, and community. Inspired by their teachers, Taryn Grant and Elizabeth Cheney, the dancers hope this production encourages more people to discover the beauty of ballet.

Performances are at 2 p.m. on April 18 and 19. Tickets are available at the door or online at sypgfoundation.org. For these young performers, it’s more than a show—it’s a celebration of hard work, passion, and the growing future of ballet in Springfield.

Transcript pending.