‘Our hearts are broken’: Chatham mourns together

The second memorial vigil in Chatham this week happened Wednesday night at Glenwood High School, organized by the student council. The crowd packed the football field bleachers in remembrance of the four female victims who died Monday when a car drove through an after-school camp.

Christine Britton, mother of Rylee, 18, talked to the crowd about the loss of her daughter. “To the kids who knew Riley and knew her so well, she loved you. She loved all of you.”

Rylee’s father, Zach, said he didn’t want to go to the event.

“It’s been a really hard couple of days. I’ve got to tell you, when we drove up and I saw all of you, it made me cry. But it made me smile too,” he said.

He added that he turned to the Bible after the tragedy. “The one thing I got out of my reading…is that God is good. We don’t understand it. But God is good.”

NPR Illinois Rylee Britton's senior photo outside the high school has been adorned with flowers as a memorial tribute.

The others killed in the accident were Ainsley Johnson, 8; Kathryn Corley, 7; and Alma Buhnerkempe, 7, all of Chatham. All the victims died of blunt force trauma, according to Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon.

Six other children were hurt. Two have been released from the hospital as of Wednesday afternoon.

It’s unclear how many children were present at the time of the accident at around 3:20 p.m. Monday afternoon. The children had just arrived, having been bused from schools to the facility next to Jaycees Park, beneath the town’s water tower.

Illinois State Police said the driver was Marianne Akers, 44, of Chatham. Akers was driving a Jeep Wrangler westbound on Walnut Street when she left the road and drove through a field. The vehicle struck the east side of the YNOT camp building, traveled through the structure and exited the west side. Akers finally came to a stop after continuing across a nearby basketball court before hitting a light pole and fence.

State Police said they do not believe it was an intentional act. No charges have been filed as the investigation continues. Toxicology test results are pending.

Capitol News Illinois reported Akers worked for the Illinois State Police from 2006-2018. But ISP has said that it has no bearing on the investigation.

NPR Illinois

Several religious organizations were represented at the vigil. All tried to provide comfort to community members still seeking answers and wondering how something so tragic could occur in their town.

“There are no words I can share that will take away all of the hurt that we are feeling,” said Natalie Morey, Children and Youth Coordinator at Chatham United Methodist Church and Student Life Director at Springfield First United Methodist. She and the other speakers stood before four white crosses at midfield.

“Tonight, we gather in sorrow and…whatever you’re feeling right now, it’s OK,” she said. “Whether you’re angry, confused, numb or just deeply, deeply sad, those feelings are not wrong. It’s OK to cry.”

Chatham Police Officer David Leach was on the scene of the accident Monday. “I went home and I hugged my wife and my children and I just bawled. I cried my eyes out,” he told the audience. “The tears have continued to come in waves for me every day since and come without warning.”

Leach, who lost a friend when he was in high school, urged the students to avoid turning to drugs and alcohol to deal with the pain.

“They’ll never make it better, nor will they ever make it go away. They will only numb it,” he said.

There was also praise for those who helped in the aftermath, from the Baptist Church that opened its doors as a reunification center for the children, to first responders to businesses who have donated and worked to bring the community together.

NPR Illinois

Dave Kimsey, Chatham Village President, talked about the phrase that is showing up online and on signs across town: Chatham Strong.

“Being strong means knowing it is OK to hurt. Being strong means knowing it is OK to grieve. Being strong is knowing we are all having a very personal and unique experience in a shared tragedy,” he said. “That strength is going to be what allows us to find ourselves, our true selves, existing and living once again and carrying on.”

Ball-Chatham Superintendent Becca Laton said school will resume with in-person classes Friday. But there will be support services available for teachers and students, from counselors to therapy dogs. Staff that need a break will also be acknowledged.

Fighting back tears, she asked everyone to practice kindness.

“Allow grace and support each other. As we simply try to take one moment at a time.”