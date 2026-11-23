Giving Tuesday Holiday Raffle helps young adults build stability. Tristen Lovekamp and Solid Rock Youth Transitional Services help youth as they age out of the foster care system.

Celebrate the season of giving with Solid Rock at our inaugural “Solid Rock The Holidays” event!

Gather your friends and join us for an evening filled with joy, music, and community spirit as we kick off the holiday season. Your participation supports our transitional living program for young adults aging out of foster care, helping them build brighter, more stable futures.

Enter for your chance to win $500, $1,000, or the Grand Prize of $1,500!

To give everyone the full day on Giving Tuesday to donate and purchase raffle tickets, our drawings and holiday celebration will take place the following evening.

Giving Tuesday: Tuesday, December 1, 2026Holiday Celebration & Raffle Drawings: Wednesday, December 2, 2026Location: Solid Rock Office — 620 N. Walnut, Springfield, IL 62702Time: 5:30–7:30 PM

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