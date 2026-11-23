When it comes to collecting stories from the past, oral history can lend an especially personal touch. Retired Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum Oral History Director Mark DePue sat down with Local Edition to talk more about the worth of the discipline and how it can still be used today.

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Ben Singson

It's Local Edition. I'm Ben Singson. Oral history is one of the oldest methods of passing down stories and culture from the past to the new generation. But what role does it play in 2026? For more on this, I turn to Mark DePue, the retired director of oral history for the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. We talked about what oral history can capture and how people can start collecting their own interviews.

Ben Singson

Where does your particular fascination with oral history begin?

Mark DePue

Well, I've always been fascinated by history, and in my case in particular, back in 2004, I had just finished a PhD from the University of Iowa, and it was about the struggle between regular army and the citizen soldier throughout all of American history. And it just so happens in 2004, actually in 2003, Springfield State Journal-Register had sent a photographer and a journalist over to Baghdad to report on the story of the 233rd Military Police Company, because they were the very first MP company to be on the ground in Baghdad. So imagine patrolling the streets of Baghdad right after the statues fell and trying to figure out where police stations used to be and who you can trust and who you can't trust. And this was a local military police company who had that distinction. Maybe one of the most challenging jobs in Iraq. Well, they got back in 2004 and I said, my gosh, that's just an extension. That's the next chapter in my dissertation. So I decided with the permission of the National Guard in town here to interview the soldiers. And I read up a little bit about how to do oral histories and just dove in and ended up doing 80 different interviews with 80 different individuals, some of them collective groups, but most of them were individual interviews. And then put a book together on it and that really piqued my fascination on the potential of oral history and using it to preserve history.

Ben Singson

Gotcha, gotcha. How does, in your opinion, oral history differ from, you know, other kinds of historical research? Like, what sets it apart?

Mark DePue

Well, there's much more emphasis on personal recollection and quite frankly, individuals' memory can be flawed. So it's one of the challenges of doing oral histories is knowing the subject well enough to steer it in the right direction and maybe occasionally having to add a piece of information that they don't know about or even very rarely maybe challenge them in what they have just said. Most of the time I would be reluctant to do that. This is their personal memory. This is how they might remember things, but it adds fascinating detail and context and it gives history a much more personal feeling of it. There's stories involved. It's not just dry facts and figures. and recitation of the incidents, but it's the stories that animate these incidents that make it so much more alive, if you will.

Ben Singson

I've also interviewed a lot of people, and I know that there are some - you said everyone has a story, but getting people to tell you that story, especially in a compelling way, can be kind of difficult at times. So, I guess one interviewer to another, how do you get people to open up and share a little bit more detail than they maybe normally would?

Mark DePue

Well, first of all, I always sit down with people before I interview them and we get to know each other a little bit more so that they are comfortable with me and they have a good understanding what the process was like. And I find out ahead of time if there's an issue that they don't want to talk about or they might want to skirt over, maybe a marital issue that they just don't want to dive into or a personal story that was painful to them, but also find out the things that they really do want to talk about. And while I'm doing that, I'm scribbing down all kinds of notes in my mind. And then I go back and I do the outline and I have a very standard outline for almost everybody. Maybe I'm different in a lot of respects than a lot of other people. I'm willing to do in-depth interviews and I always start with the basics. So the first question is when and where were you born? And then we dive into questions about talking about their parents and their memories of their parents and this one catches a few people. So which parent do you take after? And get them to reflect on those kinds of things. And then by the time you get into it, you've really broken the ice and they become to be much more comfortable with it.

Ben Singson

Gotcha, gotcha. Do you have any particularly memorable moments that you've had while gathering these interviews?

Mark DePue

Memorable stories that I've collected?

Ben Singson

Yeah.

Mark DePue

Oh, I don't know, about 100 or so.

Ben Singson

I guess, what's one that sticks out in your mind?

Mark DePue

Well, I'll tell you, the one that is most popular among the volunteers and the general public, not necessarily My favorite, but I do love the story about Vincent Speranza, who was a member of the 101st Airborne. During the Battle of the Bulge, he got to the 101st rather late. So he didn't participate in D-Day. He didn't participate in the Arnhem campaign, but he just got there for the Battle of the Bulge. And he ended up being the runner because he was this wiry little Italian kid from Staten Island, New York, and he would run back and forth between the center of town and the front lines where his foxhole was, carrying messages back and forth. And one time he decided to track down his buddy who was in a hospital. This is not a short story, I'm afraid. In a hospital in the center of Bastogne. Well, the hospital was a bombed-out church. and they were all just like Cassidy just laying on the floor. So he finds his buddy and his buddy says, Vince, I'm thirsty. Well, to a GI at that time means he's looking for something to drink and not water, not milk. So Vince goes and he starts going down the street nearby and he's going into taverns and he's pulling on the spigot And the 1st place, nothing came out. They went to the second one and beer came out. That's what he was looking for. So he fills up his helmet and he takes it back to his buddy and he just tips the helmet and pours it into his buddy's mouth. And then he goes down the line and pours it into everybody else's mouth. Well, to make a long story a little bit shorter, 65 years later, Vince goes back to Bastogne because somebody had recommended, you need to go back. They really, they love the veterans who were there during the war. And he goes out to the front lines with a guy who ran the local museum and they come back and Vince hosts them to a lunch in a local restaurant there in town. And he begins to tell them this story. And as they're listening to the story, their mouths are dropping open. And they finally said, Vince, that was you? I said, what are you talking about that? was me. You're the one? You're the paratrooper that was delivering beer to his buddy in the hospital? Well, that was such a legend for 65 years, that didn't really happen. But it got to the point where a local brewery actually brewed up a bottle of airborne beer. So this guy turns around and he calls for, bring us 3 bottles of airborne beer. And it comes and it's got this little ceramic mug that looks like a helmet. So he was a fantastic storyteller. Among the politicians, Jim Thompson had one great story after another. And you might be way too young to remember Jim Thompson or know about Jim Thompson. the only governor who was elected four times, 14 years in office. And he was just about as charismatic as any politician in Illinois had. And he had great stories, like the time he loved antiques. He loved antiques. And when he found out that the Dana Thomas House in town there was a collection of antiques that were unique to the original Dana Thomas house that were going to be out being sold at auction in Christie's, I think, in New York City, one of the main auction houses there. So he, as he described it, he dialed for dollars and he raised $2,000,000 in one day so he can go out to Christie's and buy all these antiques that were going to come back to the Dana Thomas house. And in true Jim Thompson form, he's talking about drinking this for a while and then somebody inviting him to dinner and drinking that for a while. And so by the time he got to the auction, he was pretty well on his butt, but he was successful and was able to outbid most everybody else, especially when they found out, oh, he's taken them back to the Dana Thomas house. But just one story after another from Jim Thompson, but again, I can go on and talk a lot of stories there for you.

Ben Singson

Gotcha, gotcha. In your opinion, why is this particular discipline of history so important?

Mark DePue

Because memory is fallible and Colm Davis was the individual. Dr. Colm Davis started the oral history program back in Sagamaw State because this institution had this goal of being cutting edge, of being out there and being really innovative in how they're going to approach the education. And he discovered this thing called oral history and became one of the experts in the country, was the president of the Oral History Association for a couple years. But his comment about it was, he called it the actuarial imperative. The people die and after they die, you can't record their stories. And as I mentioned before, the stories they tell really bring to life the incidents that any historians want to try to explain. And so this book that I've just recently written about the Equal Rights Amendment fight in Illinois, which was an incredibly contentious issue for 10 years here in Springfield. Everybody thought it would be ratified right away and it never got ratified. And I knew there were stories involved with an incredibly colorful cast of characters. And we end up with 49 individuals who have, in many cases, very lengthy quotes that are included in the book that help illustrate that very important story.

Ben Singson

Gotcha, gotcha. All right, Mark DePue, retired director of oral history at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. Thank you very much.

Mark DePue

Thank you.

Ben Singson

Mark DePue is also the author of "Elusive Victory: The Equal Rights Amendment Fight in Illinois." The book covers the ill-fated constitutional amendment's attemptsto get ratified in the state legislature through the eyes of both its supporters and its detractors. If you want to hear his interview with Local Edition about that, you can listen to it online at nprillinois.org.