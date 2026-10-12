Registration open for Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off event in Springfield

The City of Springfield’s Public Works Department, in partnership with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA), will host a Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Event on Saturday, October 17, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Chamberlain Park, 319 McCreery Ave.

Accepted Items: Oil-based paint, aerosol paint, mercury, insecticides, herbicides, pesticides, gasoline, antifreeze, used motor oil, fluorescent light bulbs, household batteries and household cleaning products.

Not Accepted: Latex paint, explosives, fireworks, ammunition, fire extinguishers, needles, propane tanks, farm oil, agricultural chemicals, smoke detectors, lead batteries and controlled substances.

The event is open to Illinois residents, and residents must register online in advance. Registration is available through the City of Springfield Public Works Department. Upon arrival, resident must show their voucher on their mobile device or have a printed copy of the voucher available.

