No effects from the detonation of the nation's stockpile of lead azide have been reported, according to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and other government officials.

The blast of nearly 10,000 pounds of lead azide took place promptly at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown about 10 miles across the Mississippi River from Illinois. TV cameras and other videos posted to social media captured two clouds from the explosions.

Wind patterns were predicted to keep any lead fallout away from Illinois as the plume was expected to travel southwest across parts of Iowa into Missouri. But as of mid-morning Wednesday, no lead fallout had been reported within that path or anywhere around the Middletown plant, according to EPA air monitors.

At a news conference Tuesday, government officials described the projected lead fallout map as a "worst case scenario" and said they were hopeful a variety of mitigation measures would keep any lead contained to the site of the blast.

Federal officials encouraged people living around the plant to evacuate or shelter in place, warning of possible lead dispersion and powerful explosions that could break windows in the area. No damage was reported, according to the Associated Press.

Illinois officials had put in place a variety of measures to keep an eye on the situation and monitor any effects in Illinois.

"The State of Illinois is still expected to be minimally affected by the detonation in Iowa, but we remain on alert," Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement after the blast. "Protecting our people's safety and well-being is our top priority as we continue to monitor the conditions."

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement that indications from her state agencies were that the detonation was successful.

In a video statement late Wednesday morning, Major Gen. Eric Shirley, the commanding general of the Army Sustainment Command, said the detonation exceeded expectations and all the lead azide was destroyed.

"I believe absolutely that we reduced as close to zero as is absolutely humanly possible the risk to the health and safety of the people of Middletown and the extended communities throughout Iowa," Shirley said.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Director Rob Cekada said the blast was designed to direct itself into the ground and minimize particles that were released into the air.

Federal Emergency Management Director Cameron Hamilton said federal teams will continue to conduct testing over the coming days for extra peace of mind. NASA also deployed several aircraft to circle southeast Iowa to monitor air quality.

Plans for the detonation caused significant uproar among people in Iowa, Illinois and Missouri as many only learned about the plans and the possibility of lead traveling through a swath of the region just days before it was originally planned to be blown up on Friday.

The detonation was postponed multiple times as a bipartisan cohort of elected officials from the states wrote letters to the Army seeking more information, and Iowa environmental groups filed an unsuccessful lawsuit to stop the detonation.

Lead azide is an explosive substance used by the military to make ordnances, though it stopped using it more than a decade ago.

The nation's stockpile was moved to Iowa in 2009 but has grown dangerous over the years. An inspection in March found crystals forming on the outside of barrels it was stored in, which officials said made it unsafe to treat without risking an uncontrolled explosion.

Officials said Tuesday they explored all options, but determined a controlled detonation was the safest method to dispose of it. They said time was a critical factor as the substance becomes more volatile in cold weather.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service that distributes state government coverage to hundreds of news outlets statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.