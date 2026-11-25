State Week: The final week of veto session
Some of the more highly watched issues awaiting legislative action could come up for consideration before lawmakers wrap up their fall session the first week of December.
Topics ranging from a a deal to keep the Chicago bears playing in Illinois to data centers are possibly on the agenda. We discuss those issues.
Also, Gov. Pritzker rejects Illinois participation in a federal school voucher program.
Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and reporter Jeremy Gorner with the Chicago Tribune.