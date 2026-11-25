Some of the more highly watched issues awaiting legislative action could come up for consideration before lawmakers wrap up their fall session the first week of December.

Topics ranging from a a deal to keep the Chicago bears playing in Illinois to data centers are possibly on the agenda. We discuss those issues.

Also, Gov. Pritzker rejects Illinois participation in a federal school voucher program.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and reporter Jeremy Gorner with the Chicago Tribune.