EAST ST. LOUIS — A 49-year-old Belleville man is in federal custody after the FBI said he used a bomb threat to rob a Regions Bank branch in O’Fallon on Nov. 14.

In federal court records, the FBI alleges Matthew Olivero entered the bank located at 400 E. Highway 50, showed a teller a countdown timer on his phone that was already under three minutes and stated: “There’s a bomb in your bank. I want all the money now.”

The teller handed him $1,469 before Olivero was arrested in the parking lot without incident, according to a sworn affidavit by FBI Special Agent Nicholas Bullard.

Authorities located the full amount taken in Olivero’s pants pocket and the vehicle in which he was riding, Bullard’s affidavit stated. It also alleged that Olivero had first attempted to rob the Regions branch at 10950 Lincoln Trail in Fairview Heights earlier that same morning.

There, he allegedly entered wearing a rainbow-colored mask and handed the teller a note stating, “You [have] 1 minute to complete. Give me all loose 50’s 100’s and some 20’s Bomb Attached To your alarm system No Dye Packs Return This Note with Money.”

He told investigators he was caught off guard when the teller turned away, and he left the bank without any money, Bullard stated in the affidavit.

At a detention hearing in East St. Louis federal court on Monday, Assistant U.S. Attorney John D.A. Trippi said the FBI is continuing to investigate whether Olivero was responsible for other bomb threats made at various Regions bank branches throughout the greater Metro East area in recent weeks. Trippi asked U.S. Magistrate Judge Gilbert C. Sison to order Olivero to remain in custody pending trial.

Olivero’s attorney, Daniel Cronin, with the public defender’s office, asked the judge to consider pretrial release under strict conditions including that Olivero have special monitoring software placed on his phone and attend substance abuse and mental health treatment. He needs treatment “very badly,” Cronin told the judge.

But Trippi said Olivero’s actions that day and his criminal history make him a threat to the public. In January 2018, Olivero robbed a credit union in Rantoul of about $9,100 by claiming he had a gun when he did not, according to The News-Gazette. At his sentencing hearing in the 2018 case, he told a judge that he’d been using drugs at the time and that he was “truly sorry.”

“Not a day goes by that I do not regret what I did,” Olivero said, according to the newspaper. He was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, though he was released on parole in 2022, and his parole ended in 2024.

Trippi said Olivero also put a friend “very much in harm’s way” on Nov. 14 during the alleged robbery and attempted robbery of Regions Bank branches. According to Bullard’s FBI affidavit underlying the federal charges, the individual who was driving Olivero around that day told police that he believed Olivero needed a ride so he could cash a check.

After Olivero’s unsuccessful attempt to rob the Fairview Heights Regions branch, the friend reported to police that Olivero simply told him he needed to go to another bank because that branch’s machines were down, according to the affidavit.

Sison did not rule on Monday as to whether there were conditions under which Olivero could be released pending the outcome of his case, saying he wanted to review more information and would make a ruling sometime after Thanksgiving.

In a statement, Regions Bank said it is “committed to the safety of our associates and customers, and we appreciate the ongoing work of law enforcement and investigators to bring those responsible to justice.”

This story was produced by Southern Illinois Source, the Illinois Press Foundation’s nonprofit news collaborative serving the bottom third of the state.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service that distributes state government coverage to hundreds of news outlets statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

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