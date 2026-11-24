Thanksgiving travelers across central Illinois are facing a messy holiday commute as a winter storm moves into the region starting Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has placed portions of central and west-central Illinois under a Winter Storm Watch—with some counties already upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning—effective from noon Wednesday through 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Forecasters say a quick-hitting system will bring a band of heavy, wet snow across the area, with expected accumulations of three to six inches possible, especially along and south of Interstate 72. Springfield is given a 50% chance of seeing 6 inches.

Higher amounts are possible in some locations. The greatest snow accumulations are expected late Wednesday evening through early Thursday.

The National Weather Service said most accumulations will be on grassy and elevated surfaces. Heavier bands of snow could overcome warmer pavement and cause more travel difficulties. A potential for rain/snow mixture brings uncertainties in snowfall amounts.

A wintry mix, including some freezing rain, could also mix in across east-central Illinois on Thursday.

If driving, you are advised to slow down and leave plenty of room between your vehicle and others.

