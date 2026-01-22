Bitter cold and snow ahead for central Illinois

A return to dangerously cold temperatures and measurable snowfall is expected this weekend.

Friday

An Extreme Cold Warning will be in effect until noon. Bitter cold will arrive with the high temperature of around 6. Wind chills -20F and lower. A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect until midday Saturday.

Friday night

A low around 0. Wind chill values between -10F and -20F.

National Weather Service Forecast map as of Jan. 22, 2026

Saturday

Snow is expected to begin later in the morning, moving into the area from the southwest. The National Weather Service said forecast models continue to trend north with the storm track. The risk for significant snowfall has increased. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued starting at 6 a.m. Saturday and will continue until 6 p.m. Sunday. High temperature of 11. Snow will taper off to flurries by Saturday evening. Low temperature around 8. Impactful ice/sleet is still likely to miss central Illinois to the south.

Sunday

The winter storm will be slow moving and will come in two rounds. Round 2 begins mid-morning Sunday and will end early-evening. The heavier snow could be on Sunday with chances for total weekend accumulation of four inches or more increasing. High of 14. Blowing snow is possible Sunday night. Low temperature -2.

The heavier snow is expected south of I-70. Travel, especially in that area, is not advised.