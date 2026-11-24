The Illinois Commerce Commission on Tuesday approved a $74 million rate hike for Illinois American Water Co. The final order represents a $53 million, or 41%, reduction from the utility's $127 million proposed increase.

As a result, the ICC reduced the utility's proposed 10.75% return on equity of profit rate for shareholders to 9.67%, which is lower than the utility's current 9.84 ROE.

"Cutting Illinois American Water's proposed increase by about 41 percent represents real progress in holding this utility accountable, but we know it's little comfort to customers who have been struggling with escalating water bills for years while the utility's profits keep growing, " said Sarah Moskowitz, executive director of the Citizens Utility Board.

Illinois American has not yet calculated what impact the new rates will have on customers' bills.

Illinois American serves customers in 148 communities across Illinois.

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