How do you inspire the next generation of scientists, health professionals and researchers? That was the focus of a recent Community Voices panel recorded at Women's Philanthropy After Hours, hosted by the University of Illinois Springfield College of Health, Science and Technology.

The discussion featured Associate Dean Anne-Marie Hanson, Public Health Professor Jessica Madrigal and Psychology Professor Francis Shen, who highlighted how STEM education extends far beyond the classroom.

Hanson described efforts to engage K-12 students through hands-on learning, including projects that combine environmental problem-solving with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and virtual reality. Her message was clear: students should see themselves not just as learners, but as innovators capable of addressing challenges in their own communities.

Madrigal shared how UIS students translate science into action through community partnerships. Her work on radon awareness and cancer prevention allows students to engage directly with residents, helping them communicate complex health information while addressing real community needs.

Shen emphasized the transformative power of undergraduate research. By working one-on-one with faculty mentors, students develop critical thinking, problem-solving and communication skills while contributing to meaningful research projects that often lead to graduate study and professional careers.

A common theme emerged throughout the evening: mentorship matters. Panelists noted that today's students thrive when they are given meaningful responsibilities, supportive guidance and opportunities to connect classroom learning with real-world experiences.

Looking ahead, the speakers expressed optimism about expanding STEM outreach, strengthening research opportunities and deepening community partnerships, ensuring that UIS students continue to make an impact both on campus and throughout Central Illinois.

Transcription pending.