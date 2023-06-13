© 2023 NPR Illinois
midshot in chair

Molly Parker

Investigative Projects Reporter

Veteran investigative projects reporter at the Southern Illinoisan since 2014. Working on second ProPublica investigative reporting fellowship. Molly has specialized in putting a spotlight on injustices involving children, families and the mentally disabled, including a recently published investigation detailing a systemic pattern of abuse at an Illinois-state run inpatient facility.