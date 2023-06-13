Molly Parker

Molly ParkerInvestigative Projects Reporter
Veteran investigative projects reporter at the Southern Illinoisan since 2014. Working on second ProPublica investigative reporting fellowship. Molly has specialized in putting a spotlight on injustices involving children, families and the mentally disabled, including a recently published investigation detailing a systemic pattern of abuse at an Illinois-state run inpatient facility.
-
The legislation, spurred by a news investigation, allows workers to be barred from health care jobs for obstructing investigations into staff misconduct