A disease once considered wiped out in the United States is making a major comeback.

This month, international health officials officially revoked the country's measles elimination status, a

designation the nation had held since the year 2000. The decision follows a massive surge in infections, including in the Midwest.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 5,800 confirmed measles cases have been reported nationwide so far in 2026. That’s more than double last year's total, marking the highest annual count in 35 years. Public health experts say the resurgence is largely driven by falling childhood vaccination rates, which have dipped below the 95 percent threshold needed to stop community spread.

An expert joins us on Statewide.

Also:

* Peter Medlin reports on an increase in students who speak Swahili and how the district is responding.

* A pair of historians, Jeanne Schultz Angel of the Illinois Association of Museums and Erika Holst with the Illinois State Museum, discuss historic highways.

* Rich Egger takes us to a building that was once a school for children blocked from attending other schools due to the color of their skin.

* This Week in Illinois History recalls Joseph Glidden getting a patent for barbed wire.

* We discuss data centers and energy consumption.