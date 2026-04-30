Kevin Lust shares how the Small Business Skill Share event helps startups - May 7

As part of National Small Business Week, the Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for Central Illinois is inviting entrepreneurs and business leaders to sharpen their skills at a free Small Business Skill Share on May 7.

Small Business Development Center of Central Illinois

Hosted in partnership with Illinois Local and Innovate Springfield, the morning program runs from 9 to 11:45 a.m. at Innovate Springfield’s new location on the third floor of the Horace Mann Building. Breakfast and a light lunch are included, thanks to local sponsors.

SBDC Director Kevin Lust says the Skillshare is designed to deliver quick, actionable insights for both startups and established businesses. Four expert speakers will each offer focused 20-minute sessions, followed by Q&A and a panel discussion.

Topics range from preparing for SBA 504 financing for major purchases like land and equipment, to navigating government contracting through the Capital Development Board. Attendees will also hear from a local health professional about how physical well-being impacts business performance. The day’s highlight: a practical look at how artificial intelligence can streamline operations and boost productivity.

Lust emphasizes that while starting a business in Central Illinois can be straightforward, success depends on preparation—especially financial planning and thoughtful business strategy. The SBDC works one-on-one with clients to develop business plans, financial projections, and long-term strategies that improve the odds of success.

Registration is free and open to all. Find the Illinois SBDC for Central Illinois on Facebook to reserve a seat.

Transcript pending.