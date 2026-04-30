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Springfield Lucky Horseshoes gear up for fifth season

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Craig McFarland
Published April 30, 2026 at 10:56 AM CDT
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes

Opening Day for the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes is set for May 27, and excitement is building for a landmark season at Robin Roberts Stadium.

Craig sits down with team co-owner Melissa Gaynor to preview what fans can expect this summer—from on-field action to an expanded lineup of promotional nights. This season also marks a significant transition, as the stadium begins its first year under the ownership of the Friends of Robin Roberts Stadium, taking over from the Springfield Park District.

In addition, Melissa shares insight into preparations for the inaugural season of the Women's Professional Baseball League, which will play all of its games in Springfield beginning in August—adding another exciting chapter to the city’s baseball legacy.
Community Voices
Craig McFarland
Craig McFarland has been podcasting for over a decade as part of The Front Row Network. He’s the co-host of Beyond the Mouse, a Disney-focused podcast, and Peanut Butter and Biscuits, a show dedicated to all things Ted Lasso. Over the years, Craig has interviewed a wide range of guests, including Oscar winners, Olympians, acclaimed creators, actors, and more than a dozen Disney Legends.
See stories by Craig McFarland