CWLP announced tree trimming schedule for this year

The City of Springfield has announced its tree trimming schedule for this year. Some trees are considered too close to power lines and trimming can help prevent power outages, according to City Water, Light and Power.

"Lines that are clear of branches, limbs and other types of debris make it easier and safer for Electric Crews to access lines and make repairs. When clearing around lines, tree trimming crews make sure proper pruning techniques are used to preserve tree health as much as possible," the utility said.

A map of the planned work is available here. (The map is interactive and clicking on a neighborhood shows more details)

To report trees or limbs in conflict with CWLP electric lines (non-emergency), call 217.321.1407 or email danny.rhodes@cwlp.com.

For emergencies and 24-hour service contact Electric Dispatch at 217.789.2121.

To report other tree trouble for those on City Right of Way and not in conflict with electric lines, contact the City of Springfield’s Office of Public Works at 217.789.2255 or public.works@springfield.il.us.

An FAQ was created to provide more information:

Why can utilities access private property to trim trees around power lines? Most power lines have an easement that allows utilities like CWLP and its contractors access for maintenance as necessary. Regardless of the easement, CWLP may have to prune or remove trees that are on private property in order to ensure the safety and the reliability of the electric system for the public.

Can you top or prune the whole tree to give it a more symmetrical shape? Topping off is bad for trees, and often causes rapid growth back toward the power lines. CWLP and its contractor use approved directional trimming to address the part of a tree that could affect power lines. This allows the rest of the tree to naturally grow away from the power lines and is better for the health of the tree. (See Tree Trimming Methods below)

Who Is Responsible For Trimming? If a power line runs through a tree that is located on private property, is CWLP responsible for trimming that tree? It depends.

CWLP is responsible for trimming trees that conflict with high-voltage primary electric wires. So, even if a tree is located on private property, if it conflicts with primary electric lines, it is CWLP's responsibility to trim the tree.

Maintaining/repairing and addressing trees near a service line—the wire that delivers power from the service transformer to a customer's building—is the customer's responsibility in most cases. There are circumstances when CWLP might determine it is in the best interest of the utility to assist a property owner in resolving at least some part of a tree and service line conflict. Therefore, we encourage you to contact our Line Clearance Supervisor at 217.321.1407 or email danny.rhodes@cwlp.com) for as assessment and recommendation.

If CWLP Helps Resolve a Conflict Between a Tree and Your Service Line? If the Line Clearance Supervisor determines it is in the best interest of the utility to have a crew resolve a conflict between a tree and a customer's service line, a crew will be assigned to remove the branches in immediate conflict. Any further trimming to reduce the likelihood of a similar problem in the future is the property owner’s responsibility. The property owner is responsible for cleanup and removal of any waste from service line trimming.

What Should You Do If You Need to Trim Near Your Service Line? For safety, contact CWLP to have power to your service line shutoff temporarily whenever planning for trimming or other work near your service line. To schedule, call the CWLP Service Department at 217.321.1409 or email richard.conder@cwlp.com a few business days in advance.

Property owners will be responsible for repairing any damage caused to the service wire during the course of tree trimming or any other activities.

Cleaning Up After Line Clearance Work vs. Repairs When tree trimming is undertaken as part of our routine maintenance and line clearance program, CWLP or its contract crew are responsible for all waste cleanup and removal. The majority of branches, brush and cuttings will be taken away immediately following the work. Larger wood cuttings will be left at the site and scheduled to be picked up typically within a week.

When tree trimming is necessary for emergency repairs due to a storm or other issues out of the utility’s control (e.g., removing branches or trees that have fallen onto power lines), waste cleanup and removal of cuttings left behind are the responsibility of the property owner.