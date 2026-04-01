CWLP wins water taste test

City Water, Light and Power was recently awarded first place at the recent Illinois Section of the American Water Works Association District 3 taste test.

Winning the Central Illinois Regional Competition qualifies the utility to compete at the statewide event in April. The water samples were rated by a panel of judges based on the clarity, taste, and odor of each.

“We’re pleased to be recognized for our high-quality water,” said CWLP Water Division Manager Todd LaFountain. “Our plant operators, chemist, and entire treatment and distribution staff work extremely hard to consistently and continually ensure a safe and reliable drinking water supply to Springfield—that it also tastes great is a bonus.”

The City of Springfield has been a public water supply provider since 1868, and at that time was only the second water works provider in operation in Illinois. It was April 30, 1868, when raw, untreated water from the Sangamon River was first pumped from the City’s new water works pumping station on the north side of Springfield, and on July 1 of that same year, the water works began full-time operations and service.

Today, CWLP’s Water Division is responsible for producing and delivering water for a population of 150,000 encompassing several communities in and around Springfield. The CWLP water system includes Lake Springfield, the recently upgraded lakeside Water Purification Plant, three water storage tanks, and approximately 760 miles of water mains.