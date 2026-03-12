Disaster! Brings the 1970s to the stage at the Hoogland Center for the Arts

The Hoogland Center for the Arts is excited to present the regional premiere of the hysterical Broadway musical Disaster! on March 13-15 & March 20-22, 2026 in the LRS Theatre. Craig speaks with Executive Director of the Hoogland Center for the Arts Gus Gordon and cast member Brittney McLaughlin about their experiences bringing this show to life.

Disaster! is a parody of everyone's favorite disaster movies of the 1970's, featuring some of the most unforgettable songs of the '70s. "Knock on Wood," "Hooked on a Feeling," "Sky High," "I Am Woman" and "Hot Stuff" are just a few of the scintillating hits in this hilarious musical comedy with a book by three-time Emmy Award nominee and SiriusXM Broadway host, Seth Rudetsky, and Jack Plotnick. The Hoogland’s production will be directed by Joe-Michael Jackson and Ginny Racette.

Tickets available at HCFTA.org