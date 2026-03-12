© 2026 NPR Illinois
Disaster! Brings the 1970s to the stage at the Hoogland Center for the Arts

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Craig McFarland
Published March 12, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT
Hoogland Center for the Arts

The Hoogland Center for the Arts is excited to present the regional premiere of the hysterical Broadway musical Disaster! on March 13-15 & March 20-22, 2026 in the LRS Theatre. Craig speaks with Executive Director of the Hoogland Center for the Arts Gus Gordon and cast member Brittney McLaughlin about their experiences bringing this show to life.

Disaster! is a parody of everyone's favorite disaster movies of the 1970's, featuring some of the most unforgettable songs of the '70s. "Knock on Wood," "Hooked on a Feeling," "Sky High," "I Am Woman" and "Hot Stuff" are just a few of the scintillating hits in this hilarious musical comedy with a book by three-time Emmy Award nominee and SiriusXM Broadway host, Seth Rudetsky, and Jack Plotnick. The Hoogland’s production will be directed by Joe-Michael Jackson and Ginny Racette.

Tickets available at HCFTA.org
Community Voices
Craig McFarland
Craig McFarland has been podcasting for over a decade as part of The Front Row Network. He’s the co-host of Beyond the Mouse, a Disney-focused podcast, and Peanut Butter and Biscuits, a show dedicated to all things Ted Lasso. Over the years, Craig has interviewed a wide range of guests, including Oscar winners, Olympians, acclaimed creators, actors, and more than a dozen Disney Legends.
