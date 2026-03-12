© 2026 NPR Illinois
For your right to be curious.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The March primary election is Tuesday and GOP candidates are ramping up the heat | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published March 12, 2026 at 6:34 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Ted Dabrowski says he's the Republican to beat Democratic Governor JB Pritzker
  • Democratic Congressman Eric Sorensen of Illinois says Congress needs to be in Washington
  • A senate committee Wednesday advanced a measure requiring transparency about the workload of college faculty
  • The Illinois Supreme Court is hearing a case about non-violent felons having firearms
  • A local lawmaker has filed a measure to rename Springfield's medical district and expand its boundary
  • The owners of Springfield's Vinegar Hill Mall are placing the property up for auction
Tags
News Local NewsFirst Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories