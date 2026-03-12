The March primary election is Tuesday and GOP candidates are ramping up the heat | First Listen
- Ted Dabrowski says he's the Republican to beat Democratic Governor JB Pritzker
- Democratic Congressman Eric Sorensen of Illinois says Congress needs to be in Washington
- A senate committee Wednesday advanced a measure requiring transparency about the workload of college faculty
- The Illinois Supreme Court is hearing a case about non-violent felons having firearms
- A local lawmaker has filed a measure to rename Springfield's medical district and expand its boundary
- The owners of Springfield's Vinegar Hill Mall are placing the property up for auction