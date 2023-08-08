© 2023 NPR Illinois
Illinois

Tornado in Sangamon and Christian Counties Sunday lasted for nearly an hour

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published August 8, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT
Storm damage near Willeys
NWS Lincoln

What was described as a long track tornado passed between Springfield and Taylorville on Sunday August 6.

Assessments determined the tornado was on the ground for close to an hour, according the National Weather Service. The peak intensity was rated as EF2 as it passed northeast of Taylorville.

A map shows the 8/6 tornado traveled nearly an identical route to one that struck the area 6/29.
NWS Lincoln
A map shows the 8/6 tornado traveled nearly an identical route to one that struck the area 6/29.

This tornado touched down in southeast Sangamon County, about three miles north of Pawnee, before crossing the Christian County border and over Sangchris Lake. It tracked east-southeast and passed north of Tovey and Kincaid.

The tornado also crossed Route 29 southeast of Sharpsburg and over mainly open fields between Routes 29 and 48.

The strongest damage occurred two miles south of Willeys, along 1600 East Rd. just south of 1600 North Rd.

