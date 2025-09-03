Sangamon County property tax bills due Friday

The second installment of Sangamon County property tax bills are due this week. Bills were mailed in April with a September 5th final due date. Payments received or postmarked after the due date are subject to late fees.

For instructions on various “Easy-Payment” options, visit the Treasurer’s website at Sangamonil.gov/treasurer.

Taxpayers are encouraged to use free e-check at tax.sangamonil.gov or mail payments to Sangamon County Treasurer, PO Box 19400, Springfield, IL 62794-9400.

Payments can also be made at any INB lobby or drive-thru facility in Sangamon County. When paying at INB, bring the payment stub and a receipt will be issued.

For credit and debit card payments, visit the Sangamon County Treasurer’s homepage for a link to the Illinois E-pay website or call 888-834-3729. Card payments are subject to convenience fees.

For additional information, visit tax.sangamonil.gov or e-mail the Treasurer at treasurer@sangamonil.gov.

If you have questions concerning assessed value, multipliers or exemptions, please call 217-753-6805.