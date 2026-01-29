Sean Grayson sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder of Sonya Massey

A former Sangamon County Sheriff’s deputy found guilty of second-degree murder for shooting Sonya Massey has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum allowed under law.

Sean Grayson has been held in custody since his arrest in 2024.Circuit Judge Ryan Cadagin handed down the sentence Thursday at the courthouse in Springfield. Grayson was tried and convicted last fall.

The case drew international attention and also led to the retirement of former Sheriff Jack Campbell, who hired Grayson.

The ex-deputy appeared at his hearing in an inmate jumpsuit and full beard.

"I wish there was something I could do to bring her back,” he told the courtroom before the sentence was imposed. He admitted mistakes were made. “I wish this didn’t happen. I wish (Massey’s family) didn’t have to go through this experience. I am very sorry."

Grayson and another deputy were sent to Massey’s Springfield area home in July 2024. She had called to report a prowler. Massey had been experiencing a mental health crisis in the days leading up to her death.

After speaking with the 36-year-old woman in her living room, he directed her to remove a pot of boiling water from her stove. Grayson later testified he believed Massey was going to throw the water at him.

Body camera footage from the other deputy showed Grayson’s tone change as Massey grabbed the pot He began to yell at her to put it down. While Massey was still in the adjacent room holding the pot, she responded with, “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus.”

Grayson then fired his gun. Massey was shot in the face and the wound proved fatal.

Members of Massey’s family gave victim impact testimony at the sentencing. Her mother, Donna, told the court her daughter’s murder has affected how she views law enforcement.

“I’m afraid to call the police in fear that I might end up like Sonya," she said. “Sean Grayson, I rebuke you in the name of Jesus.”

During trial testimony, Grayson said he “matched the threat level, and the only thing that would have stopped the threat was my duty weapon”.

Experts who testified at his trial said Grayson failed to realize that she was dealing with mental illness. They also said Grayson provoked a confrontation rather than de-escalating the situation.

After the shooting, as Grayson spoke outside of the home, he was recorded on the body camera telling other officers “This fu--ing bitch is crazy.”

Grayson, 31, faced between 4 and 20 years in prison. He could have also received probation and no prison time .Sangamon County State’s Attorney John Milhiser sought the maximum sentence.

"We expect our law enforcement to keep us safe,” said Milhiser. “We give them the authority to do a lot of things. We arm them with guns to keep us safe.”

A defense motion for a new trial was denied.

Grayson’s attorney, Mark Wykoff, also told the court Thursday his client’s Stage 3 colon cancer has spread.

The Massey family reached a $10 million wrongful death settlement with Sangamon County and the sheriff’s office.

Since the murder, both the county and state have taken additional steps to tighten rules for police hiring. Reports have shown Grayson had a DUI conviction in August 2015 and was discharged from the Army for "misconduct.” Incidents at other area police departments where he worked prior to becoming a deputy raised additional questions.

Sangamon County formed the Massey Commission, which has developed recommendations dealing with policing and mental health needs.

State Sen. Doris Turner of Springfield issued a statement after the sentencing. “Nothing will bring Sonya back. Today’s sentencing does not change the fact Sean Grayson took an innocent life," said Turner. "I stand with the Massey family and my community as we continue to mourn the unjust loss of Sonya. Since Sonya’s murder, I’ve been committed to making the necessary changes to ensure our community has trust in those who protect and serve, and I’m dedicated to continuing this work now more than ever.”

