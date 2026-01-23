Mental Health Matters - 2025 Citizens Club panel

The importance of addressing mental health has gained momentum after the shooting of Sonya Massey. State mental health funding cuts over the years have led to increases in the unhoused population and the use of imprisonment over hospitalization.

The Citizens Club of Springfield hosted a panel discussion titled 'Mental Health Matters' in June 2025. The panel discussion focused on mental health awareness, resources. and the experiences faced daily in our community. Actionable tools and resources were discussed. Fostering a supportive environment and empowering community members and organizations to activate as mental well-being allies is the direction the panel identified to make progress.

Panelists:

Lauren Yoggerst

Supervisor, Crisis System of Care

﻿Memorial Behavioral Health

Josh Stuenkel

Deputy Chief

Springfield Police Department

John Ridley

Director of Public Health

Sangamon and Menard Counties

Chris McDowell, MD

Executive Associate Dean, Professor of Emergency Medicine

SIU School of Medicine

Dr. Krishna Taneja, MD

SIU Psychiatry and THRIVE Initiative

Brian Wojcicki

Massey Commission

Mental Health Workgroup Co-Chair

Moderator:

Jill Steiner

Transcript pending.