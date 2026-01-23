Mental Health Matters - 2025 Citizens Club panel
The importance of addressing mental health has gained momentum after the shooting of Sonya Massey. State mental health funding cuts over the years have led to increases in the unhoused population and the use of imprisonment over hospitalization.
The Citizens Club of Springfield hosted a panel discussion titled 'Mental Health Matters' in June 2025. The panel discussion focused on mental health awareness, resources. and the experiences faced daily in our community. Actionable tools and resources were discussed. Fostering a supportive environment and empowering community members and organizations to activate as mental well-being allies is the direction the panel identified to make progress.
Panelists:
Lauren Yoggerst
Supervisor, Crisis System of Care
Memorial Behavioral Health
Josh Stuenkel
Deputy Chief
Springfield Police Department
John Ridley
Director of Public Health
Sangamon and Menard Counties
Chris McDowell, MD
Executive Associate Dean, Professor of Emergency Medicine
SIU School of Medicine
Dr. Krishna Taneja, MD
SIU Psychiatry and THRIVE Initiative
Brian Wojcicki
Massey Commission
Mental Health Workgroup Co-Chair
Moderator:
Jill Steiner
Transcript pending.