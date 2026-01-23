© 2026 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Mental Health Matters - 2025 Citizens Club panel

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Randy Eccles
Published January 22, 2026 at 12:00 PM CST
Panelists at Citizens Club Mental Health Matters event
Citizens Club of Springfield
(L-R) Josh Stuenkel, Lauren Yoggerst, John Ridley, Krishna Taneja, Brian Wojcicki, Chris McDowell on the Hoogland Club Room stage in June 2025.

The importance of addressing mental health has gained momentum after the shooting of Sonya Massey. State mental health funding cuts over the years have led to increases in the unhoused population and the use of imprisonment over hospitalization.

The Citizens Club of Springfield hosted a panel discussion titled 'Mental Health Matters' in June 2025. The panel discussion focused on mental health awareness, resources. and the experiences faced daily in our community. Actionable tools and resources were discussed. Fostering a supportive environment and empowering community members and organizations to activate as mental well-being allies is the direction the panel identified to make progress.

Panelists:
Lauren Yoggerst
Supervisor, Crisis System of Care
﻿Memorial Behavioral Health

Josh Stuenkel
Deputy Chief
Springfield Police Department

John Ridley
Director of Public Health
Sangamon and Menard Counties

Chris McDowell, MD
Executive Associate Dean, Professor of Emergency Medicine
SIU School of Medicine

Dr. Krishna Taneja, MD
SIU Psychiatry and THRIVE Initiative

Brian Wojcicki
Massey Commission
Mental Health Workgroup Co-Chair

Moderator:
Jill Steiner

Transcript pending.
Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles enjoys talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.
