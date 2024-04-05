© 2024 NPR Illinois
Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton spotlights women in Illinois with two new initiatives

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published April 5, 2024 at 12:10 PM CDT
Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton
Office of Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton
Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton

Juliana Stratton is the 48th lieutenant governor of Illinois. In December 2023, the office of the Lt. Governor launched a new initiative called We Thrive, which focuses on women and financial freedom. In February 2024, Governor Pritzker announced a new initiative that focuses on maternal health care called the Birth Equity Initiative. Lt. Governor Stratton spoke to Community Voices about how Chicago shaped her life, the challenges women have faced, and how the whole state will benefit from the two new initiatives. The Lt. Governor also talks about traveling throughout the state hosting "We Chats" to hear from a variety of different women.
