New law requires food safety training on Celiac Disease

A new state law will require food handlers be trained on Celiac Disease.

“This is about protecting the health and safety of people who live with celiac disease every day. Proper training can help reduce the risk of cross-contamination and make our state more accommodating for those with serious dietary needs," said Sen. Sally Turner (R-Beason).

Celiac Disease is a serious autoimmune disorder that affects roughly 1 in 100 people worldwide. Even small amounts of gluten can cause serious reactions in those with the condition.

The new law requires training to cover key topics such as symptoms of Celiac Disease, proper cleaning procedures, avoiding cross-contact, and accurate labeling of gluten-free items. It also enhances allergen awareness by recognizing sesame as a major allergen.

“This issue became personal to me when a member of my staff was diagnosed with celiac disease,” said Turner. “It opened my eyes to the daily challenges faced by individuals who must strictly avoid gluten to stay healthy."

“Food safety should include everyone, especially those with medically necessary dietary restrictions,” continued Senator Sally Turner. “This new law is a simple, practical step that can make a big difference for so many families across Illinois.”

Senate Bill 1288 passed the General Assembly unanimously and was signed by the Governor on August 1.

