Illinois State Fair to offer expanded tram service

The Illinois State Fair will offer more chances to hop a tram to get around the grounds. Two trams will run daily on a dedicated route throughout the 11 days of the fair. Tram rides are free for all fairgoers and offer handicap accessibility.

“Offering tram service at the Illinois State Fair is part of our commitment to making the fair experience enjoyable and accessible for everyone,” said Jerry Costello II, Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. “With so much to see and do at the fair, the tram service will help visitors reach our most popular destinations.”

The trams will run continuously throughout the day. Maps showing the tram routes will be displayed on the fairgrounds.

Stops include Happy Hollow at the Handicap Ramp to Illinois Building/Senior Center (a new location this year), Campground/Arena entrance, 4-H Road at the 4-H Master Gardeners, entrance to Conservation World, Goat Barn at Grandstand Avenue, South End of the Half-Mile Track near Gate 4, ISF Security Office near the Fire Station, and the Hobbies Arts & Crafts building.

The Illinois Corn Growers Association and Ameren are sponsoring the expanded service.

Wheelchair and scooter rentals are also available on the fairgrounds at the Senior Center inside the Illinois Building and on Grandstand Avenue near the Goat Barn. Handicap parking is available at Gate 4, 7, and 11.

Hours of Tram Operation:



