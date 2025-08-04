© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Professors calling for Northwestern leaders to stand up to the Trump administration | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published August 4, 2025 at 7:54 AM CDT
  • Northwestern professors fear the university may make a deal with the Trump administration to get funding restored
  • Illinois Humanities is making adjustments following federal cuts to humanities programs
  • Doctors and nurse practitioners stepping up to provide gender affirming care as hospitals scale back on that type of care
  • The Illinois Department of Labor released its 2025 prevailing wage rates for construction workers
Tags
Illinois Local NewsFirst Listen
Related Stories