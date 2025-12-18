Illinois' vaccine advisory committee still recommends Hepatitis B vaccine for newborns | First Listen
- The Illinois vaccine advisory committee indicated it didn't see evidence to warrant a change to the Hepatitis B vaccine recommendations
- Illinois Education Superintendent Tony Sanders is cautioning school officials not to expect big funding increases next year
- A state task force investigating why violence against women and girls in Chicago is disproportionately high
- The three Republican members of Illinois' congressional delegation want the President to deny Michael Madigan's request for a pardon