Illinois' vaccine advisory committee still recommends Hepatitis B vaccine for newborns | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published December 18, 2025 at 6:24 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • The Illinois vaccine advisory committee indicated it didn't see evidence to warrant a change to the Hepatitis B vaccine recommendations
  • Illinois Education Superintendent Tony Sanders is cautioning school officials not to expect big funding increases next year
  • A state task force investigating why violence against women and girls in Chicago is disproportionately high
  • The three Republican members of Illinois' congressional delegation want the President to deny Michael Madigan's request for a pardon
