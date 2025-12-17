Plans announced to bring WQNA back on the air

A radio station that billed itself as an “eclectic mix” could be returning to the airwaves. A group known as Springfield Community Broadcasters has announced WQNA will operate a low power broadcast signal at 95.7 FM.

According to a news release, the organization has received a construction permit from the Federal Communications Commission and is officially registered as a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit.

WQNA operated on 88.3 FM. It played a wide range of music and other shows featuring on-air talent from the community and students.

The Capital Area Career Center sold the station license in 2019 to Covenant Network Catholic Radio, which provides religious programming.

The station’s tower and studios will be located at the Myers Building along 5th and Washington in downtown Springfield. The group is also launching a fundraising campaign to complete studio renovations, place antennas on the broadcast tower, and equip the facility for full operation.

Springfield Community Broadcasters aims to begin broadcasting by March 2026, pending completion of renovations and final technical work.

Since 2019, the group streamed programming while it worked to become a charitable organization.

“We're going to be Springfield's Community Radio,” said Kenneth Pacha, Vice President and Media Communications Director. “The Voice of the Community will be heard!”

