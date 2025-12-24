Mackinaw man dies in Tazewell County crash

The Tazewell County Coroner’s office says a 62-year-old Mackinaw man died in a single-vehicle crash in rural Mackinaw on Wednesday morning.

Coroner Charles Hanley said the coroner’s office was called to the 31000 block of Illinois Route 9 east of Mackinaw at about 4:30 a.m. for a traffic crash.

Hanley said the Mackinaw man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withhold pending notification of family.

Authorities have not provided any additional information about the crash. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.

The crash remains under investigation by the Tazwell County Sheriff's Office and the Tazwell County Coroner’s Office. Crews from the Mackinaw and Danvers fire departments also responded to the scene.