© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rolling Through History in a Bun with Amber Johnson and the Wienermobile

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published July 21, 2025 at 12:05 PM CDT
Amber Johnson stands in front of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in a coordinated outfit with a Wienermobile on her dress.
Courtesy of Amber Johnson
Amber Johnson

Amber Johnson is a site interpreter at the State Historical Sites in Springfield. She also participates in local theater, enjoys vintage fashion, and has a unique favorite hobby: following the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. Amber recently spoke to Community Voices about her interests, her family's history with Oscar Mayer and the Wienermobile, and shared how we can find out when it will next be in town. Click here to learn more about the Wienermobile.
Tags
Arts & Life history
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Beatrice Bonner
Related Stories