Rolling Through History in a Bun with Amber Johnson and the Wienermobile

Amber Johnson is a site interpreter at the State Historical Sites in Springfield. She also participates in local theater, enjoys vintage fashion, and has a unique favorite hobby: following the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. Amber recently spoke to Community Voices about her interests, her family's history with Oscar Mayer and the Wienermobile, and shared how we can find out when it will next be in town. Click here to learn more about the Wienermobile.