Sangamon County Coroner releases the identity of a weekend shooting death victim | First Listen
- A 36-year-old Chatham woman was killed early Saturday on Springfield's east side
- U.S. Senator Dick Durbin says Democrats will make a comeback in 2026
- Durbin is calling for the immediate release of investigation files into convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein
- Attorneys say more the 900 survivors have now come forward alleging they suffered child sexual abuse at juvenile detention centers in Illinois
- Governor J.B. Pritzker is calling on state lawmakers to pass legislation to give the state more authority to regulate the cost of homeowners insurance