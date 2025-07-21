© 2025 NPR Illinois
Sangamon County Coroner releases the identity of a weekend shooting death victim | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published July 21, 2025 at 8:12 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • A 36-year-old Chatham woman was killed early Saturday on Springfield's east side
  • U.S. Senator Dick Durbin says Democrats will make a comeback in 2026
  • Durbin is calling for the immediate release of investigation files into convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein
  • Attorneys say more the 900 survivors have now come forward alleging they suffered child sexual abuse at juvenile detention centers in Illinois
  • Governor J.B. Pritzker is calling on state lawmakers to pass legislation to give the state more authority to regulate the cost of homeowners insurance
