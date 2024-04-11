© 2024 NPR Illinois
Judges needed for Illinois History Day - what's that?

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Randy Eccles
Published April 11, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT

Illinois History Day is April 24 at the BOS Center in downtown Springfield. Students, grades 6-12, compete at the state-level competition after advancing from four Illinois regionals (North, Central, South, and Chicago area). State winners may advance to the National History Day competition in Maryland June 9-13.

Lauren Gleason, volunteer coordinator, Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) State Historic Sites; and Jenn Edginton, interim director, Illinois State Museum joined Community Voices to provide more information about the experience for students and volunteers. Judges and other volunteers to facilitate the event are still needed.

To volunteer or ask for more information contact Lauren at:

217-720-7509

lauren.gleason@illinois.gov
Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles is thrilled to be talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.
